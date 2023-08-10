“Oppenheimer” is a movie that evokes both disappointment and anger to this movie goer.
There are two glaring omissions in this movie. The first is the lack of, easily obtained, film footage of Japanese Civilians who were incinerated, outlining only their shadows on the sidewalks, or of the dazed children of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, looking for their parents, skin pealing off of there radiated bodies.
Why not show the criminality of such a dastardly deed, or would it be too disturbing for the movie going public?
The second omission in the film is the lack of any recognition as to the Veterans who were exposed to high levels of radiation during the Nuclear Bomb testing at Los Alamos and the Pacific Theater.
One such Vet was my friend John Grifalconi of Rhode Island who died prematurely from radiation poisoning. John was a Navy Photographer who was assigned to take photos of the Mushroom Cloud and the resulting aftermath of the blast. Only primitive precautions were taken at the time to protect John and other Vets.
Later, John began to have problems with his eyes and had several cataract operations. Medical Specialist indicated his problem was due to radiation exposure while photographing the testing of the Nuclear Bomb. Later, John was diagnosed with a rare form of Acute Leukemia. From this point on John worked in bringing about the passing of a “Nuclear Freeze Referendum” that was passed by the RI General Assembly in the late 1980s. John died soon thereafter, a victim of our Nuclear Madness.
So, three hours of Oppenheimer, and no where to be found the innocent victims of these tragic events. Tragic events that occurred 78 years ago, and that continue to have a haunting, disquieting and harmful effect on the American Psyche.
Martin Lepkowski
Wakefield
