I am honored to begin my second term on the Narragansett Town Council, and I am grateful to the residents who supported and voted for me. At our first meeting, my colleagues on the Council nominated and elected me President.
I accepted this honorable nomination out of a profound sense of duty to the residents and staff of our Town. In this role, I pledge to run our meetings with civility and decorum. I have always treated everyone with dignity and respect, but unfortunately that was not reciprocated at our first meeting as a new Council.
The most disappointing moment was the disrespectful commentary from former Council President Jesse Pugh who had always represented himself as a friend. He attacked my moral character and suggested my Presidency would cause dysfunction among other derogatory statements.
I have also come under fire by so-called allies in my own political party who even attempted to discredit and undermine me during the election and have often marginalized my efforts and contributions to the Democratic Town Committee.
To the residents of this town, please don’t be influenced by petty and baseless accusations. I accepted the role as President for reasons of good cause that are too unflattering to mention here. I intend to serve faithfully and with great integrity. As I have always stated, I listen first, I do my due diligence, I let people speak, and then make the best decision I can for the best interests of the Town I love so much.
It will be my pleasure to continue to serve the residents of Narragansett as the Council President. I look forward to presiding over a productive and collaborative Council term. I will serve with my chin up, with dignity, and respect to others even when it’s not reciprocated.
Ewa M. Dzwierzynski
Narragansett
