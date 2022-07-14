I am a North Kingstown resident and I am encouraging all voters to have their voices heard in the September primary and November general election.
I also would ask you to support Julie Casimiro, who represents District 31, which includes parts of Exeter and North Kingstown. Representative Casimiro has been instrumental in supporting children with disabilities. I have had the privilege to work alongside Rep Casimiro in 2021 when the funding for blind and vision impaired students was at risk. When our family reached out to Rep Casimiro, she was “on board” immediately. Julie listened to our concerns and took our message directly to Smith Hill. Representative Casimiro also supported National White Cane Day which is celebrated on October 15th. In addition, Representative Casimiro is co-chairing a commission to research funding for blind and vision impaired students. Julie truly cares about her constituents. On any given day, you will see Representative Casimiro visiting fire stations, local businesses, attending conferences for kids, passing bills, collecting PJ’s for children in foster care, and substitute teaching in North Kingstown Public Schools. Representative Casimiro gives 200% and it shows with her endless dedication to the people of North Kingstown and Exeter.
I ask you to please vote in September and November. When you’re at the polls, hopefully this letter will resonate in your mind. Representative Casimiro loves her district and she is ready to do more at the Statehouse to support children and families.
Diane Lukowicz
North Kingstown
