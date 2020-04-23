In the midst of COVID-19, most high-school students like myself are studying away at home. In whatever free time is left, however, occupations are limited. Video games and television can get boring after a month.
Partially because of the modern attention span, we, the teens of North Kingstown, need more variety, more entertainment, and less quarantine.
It is for this reason that I petition the local government to reopen the library.
When someone reads a good book, he or she does not interact with other people. The whole attention is focused on a gripping plot or on fascinating facts, and the reader, wrapped in a bubble of words, ignores the world around them.
If the library were opened, visitors would still need extra measures of protection against it. Perhaps a popular idea with stores would work—a drive-through library. A hold or order could be placed on the desired books and a pick-up time stated. At the library door, upon the declaration of the visitor’s name, the books could be handed over, and the visitor dismissed, all within a few moments. On the due date, books can be put in the drop-off box. To protect the librarians, visitors and librarians could wear masks, and the six-feet social distancing recommendation would not be violated much, if at all, inside a large library.
A worker could even clean the book covers with sanitizing wipes.
Perhaps the librarians do not want to be stuck with a job like this. Maybe there will just be too many visitors wanting books. If this is the case, then good! Having a part-time job, as a volunteer or as a paid worker, collecting books and restocking returns would reduce the boredom of locals still more. I personally would love to help in this way, and I am sure many others would too.
Clara Shoemaker
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.