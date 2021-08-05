On July 29, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and representatives from small businesses and state government held a virtual meeting on a proposed action agenda to address the needs of our state’s small businesses in the upcoming Fiscal 2022-2023 state budget. Several of the usual items were brought up, including access to financing and easing burdensome regulations.
However, one important issue was not addressed during the forum. In particular, what will Rhode Island do to help support and grow our state’s self employed, sole proprietors, independent contractor and gig workers?
Rhode Island’s self employed are often forgotten in our economic development agenda, when they should be seen as a vital part of our quality of life. Before the pandemic, the US Labor Department estimated there were 75,000 Rhode Islanders working for themselves, mostly unincorporated, with an estimated economic impact to the local economy at $3.5 billion in gross earnings.
Looked at another way, Rhode Island’s self employed make up the largest workforce in the state and make up one quarter of the state’s budget.
Most of our state’s freelance workers are over 50 years old; many are “encore entrepreneurs” making their gig work into new careers in every industry and profession. Since Covid, many traditional workers have decided to leave their jobs to risk taking the challenges of going solo without any social or economic safety net.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) did nothing much in the pandemic to provide self employed with ongoing work and steady income. Larger companies also tend to not want self employed workers, as bigger businesses feel freelancers are not experienced and too costly, along with issues of hiring gig workers in companies with employee contracts.
Independently employed workers in Rhode Island need to thrive, survive and earn a living like regular employees. More needs to be done in making our self employed more productive as soon as possible.
Some ideas for keeping freelancers working could be developing a “job corps” program matching sole proprietors to work opportunities. Also, creating one stop resources and services where the state’s independent workers could partner for ongoing employment. There could be a target action agenda specific to make self employed equal to traditional workers in taking advantage of the same resources.
Rhode Island’s self employed are too valuable to ignore. Our state must take full advantage of the many talents freelancers offer in the marketplace, in growing Rhode Island’s economic future.
