I have been a year-round resident taxpayer for 54 years. I have watched the politics in Narragansett through the years and have yet to witness such poor behavior by an elected official as has been the case recently with the election of Town Council President. The current situation makes it very clear that Ewa Dzwierzynski is the right choice for our Town Council Presidency. Ewa is committed to the best interest of our town and not her ego. Those of us who voted for her asked her to fight for the role of President to lead our town forward and fix the real issues that need to be fixed. Tradition of top vote getter being automatic Town Council President is just what some councils agreed to do but is not the Town Charter rule.
One example is when Maury Loontjens ran for Town Council and was not the top vote getter but was elected as the Council President and served several terms before retiring as a Cranston School Teacher and becoming our Town Manager — for 10 years. At that time, the life expectancy for a Town Manager was 2.7 years. He did such a great job that the library was named after him. This is the only building in town named after an individual since we eliminated Canonchet’s name from the Beach Clubhouse.
In regards to the 102-vote lead over Ewa, we all know that is completely a result of the manipulation of the election by the landlord cohorts and their representation on the council. We all saw the signs around town and all of those people on the signs were complicit with the idea to use the college seasonal renters as a weapon against the true wishes of the residents of this town. It would be interesting to hear how those students were rewarded for their actions of going to the Town Hall to register to vote and going to the polls to vote for the people the special interest group supported. Did they get a pizza party, gift cards? There must’ve been something. Were they informed they should discuss this with their parents first to avoid any tax filing or financial aid repercussions?
As for the fear of mass firings being brought up in commentary by Pugh and Buonanno — stop trying to control us by fear. If the best people are in place in their jobs, there should be nothing to worry about. The Town Manager continues to excel in his duties treating everyone with respect and demonstrating integrity.
The most effective Town Council is led by a President who treats all members of the council, town manager and staff with the utmost level of professionalism and respect — and that is Ewa. As for the talk about a Recall because a few people don’t like the rules of The Town Charter — give it a rest. It’s time to move forward and focus on the business at hand.
Tom Lennon
Narragansett
