This has been a beautiful summer in South Kingstown and I know that our residents and visitors have enjoyed our beaches, restaurants and all the activities of our 300th year. I’m writing today to remind your readers of the importance of making a plan to get home safely.
Impaired driving is a persistent – and perhaps growing – public safety problem in our town and in our state. Consuming alcohol or using drugs and getting behind the wheel of a car can have live-changing and even deadly consequences. There are so many safe ways to celebrate – designate a driver, stay where you are, or use rideshare – just don’t drive.
This month the South Kingstown Police Department will join law enforcement across the state and across the country in NHTSA’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort and we’ll have extra patrols on our roads identifying and arresting impaired drivers. I hope that readers will share this reminder with friends and family so we can all enjoy the rest of the summer safely.
