A letter to my fellow North Kingstown residents and tax payers.
I’m confused and need help understanding why representatives at NEANK are accusing the Town Council of not fully funding the school department? I’ve read both arguments, and it appears that the NEANK is misrepresenting the facts.
To start, the school department performed well last year, and even had a surplus of $700,000 that they transferred into a “rainy day fund.” This fund, in just a few years, has accumulated about $2 million of the tax payers dollars (money that was not returned to the tax payers).
The Town Council has now authorized an increase of $1.4 million from last year’s budget on top of their their available “rainy day fund.”
In addition, the schools have been empty since mid-March and the bus drivers have not been paid?
I wonder why in a time of budgetary duress that many of our residents are facing, that the leaders in this town would want to increase taxes and create more of a financial burden on our residents? This is inconsiderate and disdainful.
I’ve concluded that the schools were offered a sweet deal by our town council. Frankly, I would have voted to level fund them and have them return the surplus from last year to the distressed North Kingstown residents and businesses.
I’d like to see a complete list publicized of the administrators and teachers comfortable salaries and benefits, as well as the towns that they reside. The struggling tax payers with penurious benefits would have a hard time giving any more of their hard earned cash, guaranteed.
James A Gallo, MD
North Kingstown
