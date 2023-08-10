Dear South Kingstown Community:
On behalf of the South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Committee, I write to invite readers who have memories of the 1938 Hurricane to attend a talk by Stephen Long concerning the ’38 Hurricane on Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m., at the South Kingstown High School Auditorium. The talk will mark the 85th anniversary of the storm that swept through and severely impacted Rhode Island, as well as Connecticut and Long Island.
Long, author of “Thirty-Eight: The Hurricane that Transformed New England,” will describe the path of the hurricane and its devastation in lives lost, property destroyed, and forests obliterated.
Following Long’s talk, those who lived through the hurricane themselves and/or have accounts of living through the hurricane from family members and friends are urged to recount these memories in a question-and-answer session.
Long says that he continues to research the1938 Hurricane and likes to hear first-hand accounts of it.
Long’s talk is the thirteenth in the Speaker Series lineup sponsored by the South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Committee.
To register to speak and tell your story, please email joanneesposito87@gmail.com by September 1st.
