When I moved back to Narragansett in 2014 and was looking to serve the community, the first person I contacted was Ms. Buonanno. She provided me with the details necessary to file my paperwork, raise money, and even introduced me to folks around town that may not have known I was “local.” Today it is my turn to help her as I write to endorse her run for the Narragansett Town Council.
It takes an extraordinary amount of time to serve and Ms. Buonanno has tirelessly served the town for more than 20 years. She has done this through her efforts on the School Committee, the Town Council and most recently as a member of Love Your Library. All this while maintaining a full time career as a public elementary school principal. That is dedication! Dedication to the town and dedication to representing the will of the majority in town.
My hope for Narragansett, even as I stay connected from Mystic, Conn., is that voters recognize what it takes to be a public servant. Ms. Buonanno embodies what public service means. She will bring to the council her unwavering spirit to move Narragansett forward as we leave behind a challenging 2020!
Michael Moretti
Mystic, Connecticut
