On behalf of the Wickford Advisory Committee (WAC) I would like to congratulate the Wickford Village Association, the community of Wickford and the entire North Kingstown community on the success of Wicked Week. It was delightful to see throngs of people (first time visitors, regulars and residents) enjoying all that our historic Town has to offer.
The ‘Witches Paddle’ was a creative way to combine the spirit of Halloween with enjoying our beautiful harbor. The ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ was a more sedate activity for those wanting to spend some time browsing our many shops. The ‘Horribles Parade’ was an opportunity for children and adults alike to let their creativity run wild. And, as always, Tim Cranston added an educational element with a tour of several small cemeteries in the village.
Wicked Week was one more event that helped to educate our neighbors, near and far, on the natural, historic and recreational attractions that North Kingstown has to offer.
We are looking forward to the Festival of Lights to start off the month of December!
Michael Donohue
North Kingstown
