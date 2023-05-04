Daniel Ellsberg was a Defense Department analyst who was assigned to investigate the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. His report, “U.S. Decision-Making Vietnam, 1945-68”, concluded that the war was unwinnable. It was classified top secret by Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara.
Ellsberg began copying the 7,000 page report in October 1669 and leaked portions of it to The New York Times which began publishing portions of it in June 1971 when it became known as The Pentagon Papers. The U.S. Justice Department obtained a restraining order against the newspaper that was vacated by the Supreme Court two weeks later.
Nevertheless, Ellsberg, a former Marine officer, was indicted under the Espionage Act which could have resulted in 115 years in prison. In May 1973, after a four month trial, all charges against him were dismissed.
Robert S. McNamara, one of President Kennedy’s “whiz kids” became Secretary of Defense and stayed in that capacity under President Lyndon Johnson. He visited South Vietnam in 1962, 1964 and 1965 and came back each time praising the efforts of the Saigon regime in its battle with the National Liberation Front and their North Vietnamese allies.
However, in his 1995 memoir, McNamara revealed that as early as 1965 he began to have doubts that the war could be won. Nevertheless, he became Johnson’s chief deputy in the prosecution of the war which caused the deaths of 58,220 Americans including eight women.
Fast forward to 2023. A 21-year old, cyber defense operations airman first class (E-3) in the Massachusetts Air National Guard is arrested by heavily-armed FBI agents in armored vehicles. A1C Jack Teixeira appeared to surrender meekly wearing a tee shirt, shorts and boots.
About three months ago, Teixeira allegedly put dozens of classified documents concerning the war in Ukraine on an internet chat room. The leak went unnoticed by the Air Force, Department of Defense or FBI until The New York Times pointed it out. He was charged in federal court with “unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information” which could land him in prison for up to 15 years.
The documents include Power Point briefings that raise doubts about the direction of the Russian-Ukraine war and run counter to the talking points of the Biden Administration and some Republican members of Congress. The briefings show that many more Ukrainian soldiers are being killed for every Russian lost. This is the opposite of the data being displayed in media press releases and testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before the Senate Armed Services Committee a few days before the leak was made public
We have shoveled billions of dollars into the corrupt, authoritarian regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy at least $450 million of which is unaccounted for. We are stripping our stockpiles of the latest munitions and advanced technology which our military will be hard-pressed to replace in the event of, say, a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
The question remains to be answered: is Airman First Class Jack Teixeira a whistleblower or a traitor?
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
