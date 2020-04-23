I wanted to take this time to thank the staff of the Town of Narragansett for working through these difficult times. As most of our townspeople know, the Town of Narragansett continues to operate under a state of emergency. To that end, in-person contact at Town Hall should be kept to a bare minimum. For essential matters, please call to make an appointment at Town Hall. Please use the mail-in, online or dropbox options for simpler matters.
I understand that this change to our daily lives has created anxiety and a fear of the unknown. We all share that fear but I want to reiterate the importance of maintaining ties with family and friends, helping elderly neighbors with errands and remaining patient and positive. I will continue to work with town officials to develop solutions to the problems created by this threat. Like everyone, I pray that we overcome this threat quickly and decisively.
Meanwhile, take this opportunity to rediscover our cultural history — a history that has linked generations over the years. Rather than snipe at one another, view documentaries of our nation’s past and discuss them with loved ones. Rediscover and re-read major American novels, like “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” considered the greatest American novel by many literary critics. Or go back to “Gone With the Wind,” a story of survival that for years was the best-selling book of all time after the Bible. Speaking of the Bible, it may be a good time to take out the family Bible. The Bible’s religious and spiritual messages have buoyed the souls and spirits of Americans and others throughout the centuries. It can do the same now.
Remain calm, use common sense and help one another. As FDR said many decades ago, the “Only Thing We Have to Fear is Fear Itself.”
Matthew M. Mannix
Narragansett
