Scouting is alive and well in Narragansett for all youths. Troop 1 BSA, Pack 29, and Narragansett Girl Scouts will all be at the Pumkin Festival this weekend at the Sunset Farm. Come try out the archery and ax throwing for all ages of youths and adults. There will be plenty of games, treat, prizes and information from all the scouting programs there.
A fun time will be had by all that attend the 12-4 p.m. event sponsored by the Narragansett Parks and Recreation Department. There will be face painting, a bouncy house, balloons and magic and reptile adventures to name a few local events to go with the FFA and Hayride.
Come enjoy another part of Narragansett for all ages.
Michael J Millen Sr.
Narragansett
