The Narragansett Town Council by passing the no more than three college student rental limit ordinance, has stained Narragansett. This Council’s legacy is that it is the most discriminatory and prejudiced Town Council in Narragansett’s history. Narragansett has now become the most discriminatory town in Rhode Island.
The Council has not been silent in its support of discrimination. This ordinance and enforcing the no more than four unrelated persons ordinance just on homes that housed students shows the discrimination against college students.
There is NO data that supports the passing of this ordinance and the previous no more than four unrelated person ordinance.
This ordinance will result in 1,200 law abiding URI students losing their housing. Their sin is that they are students who want to live on their own with their friends. This will result in 1,200 empty bedrooms of homeowners who received all the permits and were granted the right to rent their homes for years. As taxpayers, the owners of rental property have rights as well.
The Council’s goal is to re-engineer the demographics of the town. To make it an elite town which eliminates renters including tourists and students. A town less diverse, less inclusive and divided.
Data shows that there is NO justification for this ordinance:
Students DO NOT utilize more town resources than if a family was residing in that house.
The number of rental units has been flat since 2013. Number in 2012: 2,739. Number in 2021: 2,734. Not exploding.
60% reside in RI. 22% reside in Narragansett.
91% of rental owners own just one rental home. 7% own just two. Nor large investors.
Owners have been renting their property for years. 28% renting for 20+ years, 22% renting 11-20 years, 36% renting 5-10 years.
Since 2013, URI student nuisance reports are down 48% and URI student arrests down 65%.
There is NO correlation between the number of students living in a home to the number of nuisance reports. 40% of nuisance reports were on homes with 3 or less bedrooms, 24% with four bedrooms. Thus, 64% of nuisance reports are with houses with four or fewer renters.
URI students contribute $28 million to the Narragansett economy. With snow birds heading south, URI students help local businesses survive through the winter.
URI students have been renting in Narragansett for decades. Instead of demonizing students, the town should capitalize on the tremendous talents which these students possess.
NONE of the neighborhood groups have attempted to work with student groups, landlords or local police to work on any solutions to problems. Instead, they just complain.
This Town Council has provided a solution to a non-existing problem.
As residents of Narragansett, the action of this Town Council has created a negative impression across the state about Narragansett and its residents.
It’s time to question whether this Town Council has the same values as you have.
George Nonis,
Narragansett
