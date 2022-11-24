Dear South Kingstown community,
Thank you for your support on Election Day. So many of you placed your trust in me again to serve you for another term on the Town Council and for that I am truly honored, and humbled. Elected officials should always listen to the concerns of the community and represent their views as solutions are developed. I will be working hard to continue to advocate for you and that begins with doing my homework, asking questions to get the answers we all need, and proposing solutions that are reasonable and financially sound.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve South Kingstown. I hope you’ll reach out to me to share any concerns or discuss issues that are important to you by dbergner@southkingstownri.com or 401-515-5771.
All the best.
Deb Bergner
South Kingstown
