The real motive behind the four years of level funding our schools is now quite obvious, a ruse: placate the taxpayers, lull them into sleep. After this bond is issued, the Town will likely face a 10% increase in the tax rate.
The proposed new high school bond cost has not been part of Town Counci conversations lately and for good reasons: it’s the $108 million cost. Remember, voters this fall have no choice between new or renovate.
The latest analysis of the cost is as follows: $125 million Bond; 20 year maturity, at 4.25% predicted interest cost.
South Kingstown’s share is $108 million; or $5.44 million annually.
The $1.5 million Referendum decrease saves taxpayers millions of dollars in two ways. First, the operating school budget will properly fall to a level which reflects the deceit and lies that Broad Rock’s school opening caused in 2002. Those excess costs continue today.
The last 20 years SK gained 300 net seats (Broad Rock at 600, South Road closure at 300). No Schools have closed since 2005 yet school population fell from a high of 4,383 in 2000 to 2,509 today (1874 fewer students.)
Every school must be fully staffed (principal, nurse, guidance, maintenance etc.). If you’re good at math, you will understand the cost to taxpayers over 20 years is in the tens of millions of dollars. Staffing became a goldmine.
Second: there is only one tax bill for Town and School operations. The $1.5 million decrease can reduce the $108 million new high school cost by $30 million, almost 30% over 20 years. Annually the $5.44 million cost would be brought down to $3.94 million.
Either way, an easy choice for Taxpayers: neutralize the tax rate increase!.
Lastly, the confirmation of my analysis is confirmed by RIDE (RI Department of Education). RIDE is responsible for the allocation of State Aid to all school districts and charters. Sometimes called the Formula, South Kingstown reached its peak financial level in FY 2007-08 of $10.55 million.
After the adoption of the formula, South Kingstown received bad news; our spending was out of control. Now, for FY 2024, SK will receive $5.25 million. The main ingredient in the formula is the number of students in classroom seats every October. State aid is down 51%; students in seats are down 42%. Really; nothing more needs to be said. Vote from June 1-6 to decrease this spending craze.
James ONeill
Wakefield
