Vice President Mike Pence said on a talk show last Sunday that President Trump told the coronavirus task force that their objective is “saving lives.”
The average life expectancy for a white male is 76 ½ years. Females live five years longer. Most of the people succumbing to the novel coronavirus are in their seventies, eighties and nineties. Many of them live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. In other words they are already in the “red zone.” Most of those younger who die have “underlying health issues” like respiratory illness, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.
It is a stretch to say the virus “killed” them. That is why the deaths are referred to as “covid-related” or “covid-associated.” In New York City 3,700 people who have died without an official cause are “presumed” to have expired from the coronavirus. No one will ever know how many people actually died from the disease.
Governors across the country are scrambling to issue executive orders to make it appear that they are taking charge of the situation. Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, rumored to be in contention to be Joe Biden’s running mate, ordered stores not to sell anything but groceries and drugs to customers. In other words, someone can go to Wal-Mart to buy groceries but not step over to the garden shop to pick up fertilizer for their lawn or seeds for their garden.
Here in Lil’ Rhody, Governor Gina Raimondo is busy issuing executive orders and holding daily briefings during which she scolds residents for not following them or warning them not to try to get around her rules. In between she talks to her fellow progressive governors and gives a contract to a California company to develop an app to track people on their iPhones.
The governor has the State Police and National Guard stopping vehicles with out-of-state license plates coming into Rhode Island on I-95 from Connecticut. If the driver says they are passing through they are sent on their way even if they are really going to visit a relative in Cranston. If they admit their destination is a summer place in Green Hill, they are ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days. There is no mechanism to verify either statement.
DOT director Peter Alviti said on Gene Valicenti’s radio program that out-of-state workers on Rhode Island highway projects are allowed to come and go daily. Rhode Islanders working at Electric Boat in Groton do not have to stop at the checkpoint.
There are no similar check points on the interstate highways coming from Massachusetts. However, Raimondo said if a Rhode Islander goes over the Massachusetts border to buy groceries they have to self-quarantine for two weeks. This order apparently does not apply to an Ocean Stater who works at that store or who commutes to Boston every day.
The point is all these executive orders are for show and most are of dubious constitutionality. Some states like Michigan are already experiencing citizen protests over Governor Whitman’s draconian new rules such as, you may not operate a motor boat, but you can paddle a kayak. Really?
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.