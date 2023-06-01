As the mother of three graduates of the South Kingstown School System, I know what a tremendous asset South Kingstown schools are to our community. The excellent, quality and robust education that my children experienced has always been a source of pride for our community and we have always supported our schools to ensure our children get the best education possible.
But this tradition of excellence and community pride in our schools is at risk.
Sports, music, art, career and technical education, clubs and numerous other activities that our children enjoy, look forward to and are vital to their social and educational development are all at risk. Why are they at risk? Because all these essential aspects of school life for our children will be cut if the town council’s full school budget is not approved by the voters on June 6.
Do we really want to cut carpentry when we have a troubling lack of tradespeople? Do we want to take away student music or art classes at a time of worsening adolescent mental health? Do we want to eliminate the community bonding that comes from school sports? Are you willing to tell your child the reason that they cannot participate in AP courses for college credit is because you voted to cut money from the school budget?
All of these incredibly important aspects of your child’s time in the South Kingstown school system are at risk if the full school budget is not approved on June 6.
Join me and vote to approve the South Kingstown Town Council’s appropriation to the School Fund on June 6, because our children deserve a rich, fulfilling and excellent educational experience. The kids are counting on us and they deserve our vote in support of education to succeed in the future! Vote to approve Number 1 on the ballot on Tuesday, June 6 at the South Kingstown Recreation Center.
