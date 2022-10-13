After finishing the letter submitted byState Senatorial candidate Westin J. Place (“We Need Education to Educate Again,” The Independent, Oct. 6, 2022), I was feeling the need for more from Mr. Place. When a title suggests that we need to “educate again”, it implies that our current educational system may be doing otherwise.
In paragraph three of his letter, Place says “Reading, writing, arithmetic, science, civics, history and finance need to be the focus again.” That word shows up, yes, again.
As a retired high school teacher of US History, Civics and Constitutional Law, I couldn’t agree more with the emphasis on those educational disciplines. But for Mr. Place’s position to be complete, he really needs to elaborate regarding what is going on in the classrooms today that requires the need to “educate again”. The only suggestion provided in the letter states that “We have drifted away from education and are in the realm of experimentation.” What is experimentation?
By the way, I too admire the Chariho Career and Technical School and agree with Mr. Place that those educational opportunities be available to students across the state.
John McGeehan
North Kingstown
