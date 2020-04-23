I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel “The Watsons Go To Birmingham.” My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about.
I wanted to learn more about Rhode Island because it is a super small state and I don’t really know much about it. I also want to visit Narragansett’s beautiful beach and learn about Rhode Island’s history.
I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Rhode Island, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to my school at Queen Of Peace School, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it. If you have any questions, please contact my teacher’s email at aweisser@queenofpeace.cc or you may contact her by phone at 574-255-0392 x. 123. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sophia White
