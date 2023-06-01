It should come as no surprise that I am in support of the petition to reduce the school transfer. The South Kingstown community at large has been extremely generous for the last three decades in funding its schools even as the makeup of our town has changed.
That generosity and commitment has been so profound that one is hard pressed to find a similar district in all of New England that spends more. On average, the gap is in the neighborhood of $10 to $20 million. That overspending comes at the expense of municipal programming that might benefit the entire town. The petition I will be voting for only asks for $1.5 million of that, a mere 2% of the $68 million plan.
Twice before, South Kingstown has voted for a reduction, once in the mid 90s and another in the early 2000s. Both of those times, the percentage was much larger, and both times the district improved in the aftermath, despite predictions of doom and gloom. In 2009, an attempted petition was rejected but the district was facing a 10-year-long state aid reduction in revenue. Amidst that years long fiscal pressure, the community once again demonstrated its commitment while the district reciprocated in its partnership by holding spending flat with declining enrollment.
But over the last several years, new funding sources have brought more money into the schools. This means that while property tax funding was flat for three budgets, total spending has jumped by nearly $5 million. Meanwhile, enrollment in the district has been dropping 2% to 3% per year for the last 20+ years. From our peak in 2001 of 4,400 students, next year expects to have fewer than 2,500.
We hear the threats coming from the district, yet can only conclude they are hollow at best. After all, if there is truly a willingness and/or obligation to cut the $150,000 sports budget, why proceed with a $6 million athletic facilities overhaul? It is not the first time a district used these types of threats to activate voters. And that culture seeps into the entire organization, affecting staff, students and families alike. They in turn lash out at neighbors, widening the divisions that were already there.
This petition is a simple request to bring the district and community together. This petition is about reconciling the value the school district brings to the community and the generosity of the community itself. It can be a substantial gesture to demonstrate the district’s ability to be a strong partner with our 300-year-old town. And in six months, when the district asks for $125 million for a new high school, South Kingstown can have some confidence that its schools can handle a 2% blip without throwing out the proverbial baby.
Vote to Approve the Petition for Reduction on June 6th.
Roland Benjamin
Wakefield
