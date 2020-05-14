Between the years of 1348 and 1352, the Black Death killed approximately 25% of the population of Europe. This disease caused change to society and helped to end feudalism. The shrinkage in population meant fewer farmers. Thus, agricultural workers could demand higher wages for their labor. All of this led to the development of mercantile society, which brought the world out of the Middle Ages.
While the coronavirus may not bring the world into a new age as did the Black Death, we may see some significant changes in the months and years ahead. More people have begun working at home in recent weeks. This means less driving and pollution, which will help to alleviate global warming. People will be less eager to return to work in a downtown office once they see what they are saving on gasoline and parking expenses. They will spend less time stuck in traffic gridlock. The time they save can be used for other activities in life.
People are obviously spending more time with their families as a result of the virus. For years, we have heard laments that families spend so little time together and that there is little communication between family members. Obviously, people are now spending more time together. Thus, family communication should greatly improve. They are now sharing more meals together as well. In addition to sharing food, they should be sharing in good conversation!
I teach finance at the University of Rhode Island. With classes canceled for the rest of the semester, we are delivering our courses online. There are advantages to such teaching. Students do not have to commute to campus. They can work in the comfort of their own homes. The same can be said for their professors. With many course resources online, students can utilize these at any time of the day or night.
Hopefully, the coronavirus will not be as cataclysmic as the Black Death was. We will not likely see the dawn of a new age. However, we may witness some long term changes in the way we work, the way our families engage, and the way we educate.
Gary Kayakachoian
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.