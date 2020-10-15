Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.