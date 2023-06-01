In 2021, I introduced a new law which directed superintendents to create an annual report on the academic progress of children in foster care. The legislation was signed into law by the governor in July of 2021 and these crucial reports were due back to the General Assembly in September of 2022. Advocates and supporters of foster care youth were ecstatic, and they believed that our foster kids were finally going to receive the attention and support that they deserve.
COVID-19 severely disrupted all of our students’ educations, but foster kids in our state were already significantly behind on most, if not all, educational success metrics pre-pandemic. And of course, the pandemic and all the social, mental and physical stressors it brought have only made things worse academically for our students in foster care. That’s why the General Assembly passed this law, so that our foster kids did not fall further behind in their academics.
Unfortunately, the intent of this important law has been stymied, and it was not until September of 2022 that the data was even released, posing a significant delay to these much-needed educational plans. Now, May of 2023 is almost over and not one single plan from one single district has been submitted and our children in foster care have once again lost another year of schooling where significant and meaningful changes to their educations were supposed to be implemented. If these plans are finally ready by September, that would equal a 27-month delay in implementation, which is completely unacceptable.
Our children in foster care are significantly lagging behind other children in every important metric. Subject proficiency, absenteeism, infraction and graduation rates all show that our kids in foster care are not receiving the educations that they deserve. For instance, chronic absenteeism affects 43 percent of Rhode Island’s students, yet for foster kids, the percentage balloons to 92 percent before entering foster care and 85 percent after entering foster care. Foster kids were half as likely to be proficient in math and reading as their fellow students and graduation rates for children in foster care trailed behind other students by almost 30 percentage points.
Youth in our foster care system have already gone through so much turmoil and heartbreak during their short lives so it is imperative that we do not allow them to fall by the wayside in our educational system. We owe these children the best possible opportunities to succeed later in life and this is not possible if they are academically failing.
Too much time has already been wasted and too many foster children have already left school without the education they need and deserve. Will these plans be ready for the upcoming school year in September? I sure hope so, because if not, we will be once again sending the message to our children in foster care that they don’t matter and that their future success is not a priority for the adults in charge. Our foster kids deserve so much better and we must stop failing them.
"In 2021, I introduced a new law which directed superintendents to create an annual report on the academic progress of children in foster care."
How does creating an annual report improve student performance?
I don't have anything against foster care children, and frankly, I would like to see ALL of our students do well in school, regardless of whether they are in foster care or not. However, I have noticed that increasingly, the school system is being burdened with things that have nothing to do with the actual business of educating students.
"...chronic absenteeism affects 43 percent of Rhode Island’s students, yet for foster kids, the percentage balloons to 92 percent before entering foster care and 85 percent after entering foster care."
How does a school district plan reduce absenteeism?
Regardless of whether the kids are foster kids or not, the only way to make sure that the kids show up to school is to have someone make sure that they actually go to school. For most students, it is the parent that does that. Should the district hire someone to go door to door to find the kids that won't go on their own accord?
"Foster kids were half as likely to be proficient in math and reading as their fellow students and graduation rates for children in foster care trailed behind other students by almost 30 percentage points."
Why would a plan for improving math and reading skills be different for foster kids than any other group that you would like to divide kids into? We have special ed programs for people with learning difficulties. Why wouldn't these programs apply equally to foster kids as they do to non-foster kids?
I have kids in SK Schools, where the school committee assures us that they can't educate our 2500 kids for less than $68,000,000 this coming year. I suspect that part of the reason that people are less concerned about specific groups of students is because the cost of education is getting so high that we have to focus our resources on the general good, rather than specific individual groups.
