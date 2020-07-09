On July 1, I read an article in The Independent where North Kingstown Town Councilor Mary Brimer, advocates moving the Christopher Columbus statue, recently removed from Providence, to North Kingstown. While Ms. Brimer’s offer to Providence was tendered on behalf of the North Kingstown Republican Town Committee, Mr. Mollis, town manager, said, “I thinks it’s an outstanding idea”, and “I know the town would be willing to assist in any way.” I am shocked that NK town officials would consider such an offer without considering feedback from the community during this time of heightened social upheaval in our country. This is specifically why it’s being removed from Providence; “We want our community’s voice centered in the decisions made around the memorials, historical markers and monuments that represent our city,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza. As evidenced in the 875+ comments on the Our Town: North Kingstown Facebook page, this offer clearly does not reflect the will of the community. I am adamantly opposed to any NK town resources being used to relocate, store, secure or display the Columbus statue.
Ms. Brimer states that NK “does a very good job at historic preservation, at telling history exactly how it is” I have a different opinion offering up our actions and the ever increasing cost of Wickford Middle School, the debacle of the old Town Library, the Town Hall, and the “casket shack,” all of which are going to cost us millions to repair and none which we can even currently occupy. With the ramifications of Covid-19, I do not agree with throwing any more of my tax dollars into this “very good job” of historic preservation. Instead, I would prefer to fund line items that will most likely cost us more money because of the pandemic (e.g. our schools, busing, job programs, etc.).
Ms. Brimer also said, “The interpretation of Christopher Columbus, the history of him in the last 15 years or so has really changed. It’s quite opposite or very different and dark and disturbing from what we learned and I don’t know where that started but certainly within the Millennial population,” This statement proves Ms. Brimer believes anyone younger than her is incapable of having any knowledge she does not possess, a very dangerous idea if you ask me. About “15 years or so” ago, in 2005, new documents, found in the Spanish archives, brought to light numerous first person accounts that enumerate the many atrocities committed by Columbus and his two brothers against the Taino peoples of Hispaniola. The Taino population on Hispaniola when Columbus arrived is estimated at 250,000 to one million. By 1550, 60 years after Columbus landed, the Taino population on Hispaniola is estimated to be a few hundred. The history of Columbus is evolving as new archives and historical documents are unearthed and studied, and new technologies and science are developed.
I believe some of the hallmarks of a thriving community should be their continuing quest for knowledge, and compassion and empathy for their neighbors. I want to live in a community where people care about each other and put a premium on a continuing education throughout our lives. I believe North Kingstown can do this, but I do not believe that putting a statue of a divisive figure in our town is the way to accomplish that.
Sandra Schafer
North Kingstown
