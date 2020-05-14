The North Kingstown Food Pantry wants to thank people for the tremendous support we have received from the North Kingstown community. Over the past two months, the pantry has received thousands of dollars from the community to meet our mission. Our mission is to feed and assist the hungry people of North Kingstown.
To serve our community, the pantry has teamed up with the NK Schools to provide free meals. Trish Cawley and the child nutrition staff for the school district are making pre-cooked meals on Tuesdays and Fridays. They distribute the meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davisville Middle School (200 School Street) and Kingstown Crossings (11 Merrill Lane). The Pantry sponsored five meals which included a Thanksgiving dinner, pork dinner, taco day, fiesta Friday, and Italian night. We are committed to sponsoring nine more meals because of the generous support of people in NK.
If you know of someone who needs food, please do not hesitate to contact the pantry at 401-885-3663. If no one answers, leave a message. We will arrange a time to come to the pantry for a week’s worth of groceries. We will inform folks on how to join the school’s free community dinners. Both the child nutrition school district workers and the pantry volunteers follow all Department of Health requirements with masks, gloves, health surveys, and temperature readings. All client information is kept confidential. If you need food, please contact us, we do not want anyone in NK to go without food.
Kim Page
NK Food Pantry President
