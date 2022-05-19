The Narragansett Historical Cemetery Commission would like to thank all those citizens that took time out of their busy weekend to help clean up Historical Cemetery #10 and #11 near the South Ferry Church this past Saturday. The commission had lots of help from Narragansett and South Kingstown residents in removing fallen trees, evasive plants, brush, and leaves, and restoring them to beautiful historic landmarks in South County.
We wish to thank Town Council member Susan Cicilline Buonanno, RI Historical Commission members Russell Dinoto and Debbie Suggs, Joseph Millen for marketing and work, Commission members Peter Feketek, Josephine Carubia, and Lindsay Palumbo, for their planning and work. A special thanks to residents Paul Hagist and Jim Winfield for their labor and assistance. Everyone took advantage of the fresh air and sunshine to lend a hand in restoring the grounds.
The Clean up was part of the RI Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks, sponsored by the RI Historical Cemetery Commission, that is occurring in every town and city in Rhode Island. Local history of the Franklin family was shared with all those that stopped by.
Sarah Franklin, buried in #10, lived to the age of 90 and died in 1778 during the time of the American Revolution. Sarah’s husband, Abel, owned and operated the Ferries that ran from South Kingstown and Jamestown near what is the URI Bay Campus, as well as being the first Light Housekeeper for the Beavertail Light House. Her husband and family own land in Jamestown, South Kingstown, Westerly and Block Island. Her family had family ties to the Remington family of Newport and the Mitchell family of Block Island.
Once again, a big thank you to all that stopped by and assisted in preserving local history.
Michael Millen Sr
Narragansett
