Upon its passage at the most recent Town Council meeting, the ordinance to limit student rentals to three persons is effective immediately. With no current plan for enforcement in place, this ordinance will only unnecessarily stir up more confusion and controversy. Students who are still trying to secure housing for the 2020-21 academic year may now be caught in a legal limbo. The current language of the ordinance, which defines a college student as “an individual enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student at any university or college educational institution” is also troubling. By definition, if four persons (e.g. two couples) rent a house, work jobs, and are all enrolled in online graduate classes, they would be in violation of this ordinance. The people in that example, young professionals like myself, are not a nuisance group. And nuisance statistics are down already. If the goal is to create opportunities for year-long rentals, how does this ordinance, which is aimed at college students (graduate and undergraduate) enrolled in any institution, prevent or limit the purchase of homes to be used exclusively as summer rentals? How will it directly benefit any group of four people trying to secure year-round housing? This is a multi-layered issue that requires a careful eye. The current language of this ordinance only adds more complexity to maintaining the harmony of renters, residents, and students and I am strongly against it at this time.
Michael Millen Jr.
Narragansett
The author is a candidate for the Narragansett Town Council.
