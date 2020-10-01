David Cox shared some thoughts on URI's large incoming transfer class during his Tuesday media availability on Zoom. Cox said the five newcomers had all been pleasant surprises in different ways.
On Makhel and Makhi Mitchell: "The twins have done a spectacular job of transforming their bodies. I've know those guys since they were about 15. They are now at about 220, they're running, they're mobile, they're jumping. We always knew they had talent and skill, but the way they're moving right now to add to that skill, they're really working hard and they're living in the gym. I think people will be happy with the product on the floor with those two guys."
On Jalen Carey: "Jalen Carey came in with the biggest reputation of them all, being a top-30 player and playing at Syracuse. His ability is true, he's explosive, he's fast, he can get to any spot on the floor he wants, but I think his poise, his leadership and his overall maturity has been such a pleasant surprise and a welcoming piece to this puzzle."
On Malik Martin: "Martin is a chip off the old block. He's a Martin. He's a humble kid. He's truly a hard worker. He's a great teammate. And I've been pleasantly surprised by his perimeter skills because he played in the post the last couple of years. I think he'll add tremendous depth to our perimeter this year."
On Allen Betrand, who will sit out this year: Allen Betrand, we didn't apply for the waiver, but he's a grown man. We always knew he could shoot the ball. He's strong, he's physical, he's a grown man, he's a warrior and he brings an edge to the court every day. He's from North Philly and he brings that North Philly game every day. I've been pleasantly surprised with his competitive edge and his skill level."
