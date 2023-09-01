On a typical day, art galleries prohibit patrons from touching — let alone stealing — artwork from exhibitions but, now in its 18th year, South County Art Association encourages patrons to “steal” during its Great Art Heist on September 16.
Each year, artists donate artwork that is on display at South County Art Association (SCAA) for a month before it is “stolen” on the night of the event. On the night of the Heist, ticket holders are selected in a random order by the host to take their desired artwork home — straight off the wall. SCAA only sells as many tickets as donated artwork they receive, meaning all ticket holders leave with original art.
Jason Fong, SCAA exhibitions director, said the Great Art Heist was created by the SCAA board of directors as a distinctive event to raise “much needed funds” for the Art Association. Every year, it has expanded, with last year having a record-breaking 120 donations of art with several artworks valued at over $1,000. He said it’s a game of chance that is thrilling for everyone involved.
“Not only have the number of donations increased, the demand for tickets has grown as well,” Fong said. “It’s an experience, it’s fun, and those who participate once often return the next year. The event generates a lot of excitement.”
Starting today, patrons can stop by the gallery in person to start getting inspired for the piece they want to grab during the event. For those who want to view virtually, they can do so on the SCAA website after Sunday. The Great Art Heist will begin on September 16 at 6 p.m.
“While the exhibit is up, we ask visitors to vote for their favorite pieces,” Fong said. “The three artists who receive the most votes receive the People’s Choice Awards, a free ticket to participate in the drawing and steal a piece on the night of the event.”
Jen Ferry, SCAA executive director, said everyone wins with the fundraiser. The artists who donate know their art encourages ticket sales, which will go on to provide educational and exhibition programs. For participants, they are going home with an original artwork (in which the value surpasses the ticket price) that they get the joy of choosing.
“One of the best things about this event is that everyone has different tastes in the artwork,” Ferry said. “There’s never a ‘best’ artwork that everyone loves, it’s whatever speaks to that particular person. A lot of people go home with their first choice.”
Most of the artwork comes from SCAA members, those who have already invested in supporting the organization, Fong said. However, SCAA is happy to accept art from any artist willing to donate it. They do ask that the artwork be given by the artist who produced the work and be valued at the $75 event ticket price or more.
“Many of the donating artists buy tickets as well, which I think speaks to the quality of the work being offered,” Fong said.
The SCAA staff is encouraging ticket holders to bring a list of their favorites and a pen on the night of the Heist, so they can cross off any heisted art as they are announced. That way, ticket holders can immediately know which pieces are left on their list that are ready for heisting when their name is called.
Tickets for The Great Art Heist are currently on sale and will be until the first drawing on September 16 at 6:30 pm or until they are sold out. Tickets are available for $75 to the public.
For more information about The Great Art Heist, visit the SCAA website site: https://www.southcountyart.org/art-heist.html.
