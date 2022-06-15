Few things symbolize summer more than a fresh cup or cone of homemade ice cream. For the legendary Wakefield/Narragansett’s Brickley’s Ice Cream and North Kingstown’s The Inside Scoop, these businesses have made the summertime symbol their livelihood.
Both ice cream shops are officially open for the 2022 season, ready to continue using new techniques they created during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep bringing the smoothest and safest service to their patrons.
Throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Steve Brophy, co-owner of Brickley’s Ice Cream, said Brickley’s has switched to an outdoor ordering system at both locations, using ordering windows for customers to interact with staff. Although there was no shortage of challenges, Brophy said they were determined to make sure their patrons could have the best ice cream experience they could provide.
“We learned a lot and we adapted,” Brophy said. “We learned how to do things better. We learned how to serve our customers better, quicker, more efficiently. The system works better than anything we did before.”
In a similar fashion, John Bucci, owner of The Inside Scoop, said they have switched their ordering system from having one line inside to five lines outside through order windows. After doing polls on Facebook, Bucci determined that their customers are preferring the new outdoor ordering.
“I changed the way I did business, and I am going to keep it that way,” Bucci said. “We had a great 2020 season and 2021 was better than 2020 and if it stops raining, I’m hoping 2022 is better than 2021.”
Brickley’s Ice Cream has been making 45 flavors of homemade ice cream daily for almost 30 years. Brophy, co-owner of Brickley’s Ice Cream, along with his wife Chris, wanted to open a homemade ice cream shop in Rhode Island after leaving the corporate world and wanted to be part of a positive facet of the community. From all four of Brophy’s kids to Brophy’s older brother Len — who still helps get the shops ready to open — Brophy said he is appreciative of everyone who has worked to be a part of Brickley’s history.
“We work really hard to make our own ice cream,” Brophy said. “We could be buying it wholesale from a third party. We feel that making our own ice cream gives us a better quality product and gives people a reason to come back.”
The Inside Scoop has been owned and operated by the Bucci family since 2001. John Bucci, owner of The Inside Scoop, said they are “always up for a challenge” and wanted to create an ice cream experience that everyone could enjoy. This determination led to the creation of 64 unique ice cream flavors, ranging from a bestselling vanilla to more unique flavors of ginger and grapenut.
“We purchase only the highest quality cream and ingredients,” Bucci said. “Our cream contains 16 percent butterfat. The more butterfat, the creamier the ice cream.”
Bucci, with wife Michelle, are the principal ice cream makers at The Inside Scoop, alongside one other trusted employee. During the peak of the season, Bucci said Michelle can be seen making ice cream six to seven hours a day, seven days a week.
“We make the ice cream, so I know every tub is made correctly,” Bucci said.
Both businesses are working to expand their menu beyond ice cream. In particular, Bucci is pleased with The Inside Scoop’s recent addition of their non-dairy, vegan treat made with CocanOat. Bucci discovered the oat and coconut-based cream while researching options for those who can’t consume dairy. The Inside Scoop now offers six rotating flavors of the vegan treat, which includes black raspberry, chocolate coconut almond and mint chip.
Bucci said the latest flavors in development are Mexican chili chocolate and oatmeal. Bucci said they take pride in making sure they can provide the best customer experience by making sure there is a flavor for everyone.
“I have a very high standard when it comes to the quality of the product, the cleanliness of the [inside of the] store, the cleanliness of the outside of the store and I was looking for a product that I would eat,” Bucci said.
Although they are not making every single flavor every day, Brophy said there is always ice cream being made in one or both Brickley’s locations. The need to make ice cream every day comes from both needing to meet the demands of patrons and maintaining the proper freezing cycle.
“As the season kicks in, the weather improves, so for us to stay ahead of the game, we need to make ice cream every day,” Brophy said.
Brickley’s 45 flavors start with a similar 16 percent butterfat base and additional ingredients get mixed in throughout the process to create each flavor. While chocolate chip cookie dough is Brickley’s best seller, Brophy has a particular fondness to the coffee Oreo flavor due to its quirky origin story.
“For the longest time, we didn’t make coffee Oreo, but a friend of ours’ daughter who was a teller at the bank we do business at and I would talk when I would be making a deposit or getting change and oftentimes, she would say ‘have you made coffee Oreo ice cream’ and I would listen and say ‘oh maybe one of these days’ and I never did,” Brophy said. “[One day], I finally decided to try it…We have had it out ever since.”
Although the idea of having an ice cream open year-long sounds intriguing, Brophy explained that the demand for ice cream changes dramatically during the colder months and most of the young staff returns to school, leaving it difficult to maintain inventory.
“It would be a fifty-degree sunny day in March and that is very different from a fifty-degree sunny day in September,” Brophy said. “People are excited about the sun and warmth in March and in September, they think it’s cold. So, the whole mentality changes and you sell less ice cream.”
This seasonality works in the ice cream shops’ favor as Brophy said they use the off-season to plan strategies for the following season. He jokes that during “the summer, we do and the winter, we think.”
“We really look forward to the season, getting open, getting busy, working really hard through the summer and we very much look forward to the off-season as well to catch a breath, recharge your batteries and regain your enthusiasm for the next season,” Brophy said.
At the end of the day, the homemade ice cream season helps bring the community together. Bucci said one of the best parts of owning The Inside Scoop is the joy from meeting all the great customers and seeing how happy they are to be in line for their ice cream.
“We have fabulous community support,” Bucci said. “You really don’t get any negatives. It’s all positive feedback or positive comments from customers.
Brophy said one of the core reasons he and Chris opened Brickley’s was to create a business that families could remember. He is pleased Brickley’s continues to be a nostalgic business for the community.
“I remember where I went as a kid to get ice cream with my family,” Brophy said. “We had hoped to develop or to have a business that would be established over time as a very nostalgic location. Something that people will remember having gone there when they were young, parents bringing their kids, grandparents bringing their grandchildren. [Brickley’s] has become that, as we have been doing it for quite some time.”
Both The Inside Scoop and Brickley’s will be open until October.
The Inside Scoop is located at 30 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, RI. For more information, visit https://www.theinsidescoopri.com/
Brickley’s Homemade Ice Cream is located at 921 Boston Neck Rd, Narragansett, RI and 322 Main Street, Wakefield RI. For more information, visit https://www.brickleys.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.