When it comes time to deck the halls with boughs of holly, one way to spread holiday cheer is by creating homemade decorations.
Instead of purchasing festive decorations, Ursula Brandl, president of the Kingston-based Fayerweather Craft Guild, said making holiday decor allows the crafter to have fun before the holidays even begin, as well as have the freedom to make things exactly how they want.
“Making your own decorations helps put you in the holiday spirit, especially when you do it with family and friends,” Brandl said. “When you make your own, you can make it reflect your unique style.”
No matter someone’s level of crafting experience, everyone has the ability to create their own decorations. Brandl suggests crafters keep an open mind before they start and be prepared to learn throughout the crafting journey. She said libraries are an excellent resource with crafting books that can provide detailed instructions and ideas.
“Anyone can craft,” Brandl said. “The most important thing to remember is to choose a craft that’s at your level and matches your skillset.”
For those beginning to venture into holiday crafting, Brandl advises new crafters to start with a simple project to strengthen skills and progress to more challenging crafts. She said it’s completely acceptable (and to be expected) to make mistakes along the way. By not starting immediately with high-intensity projects, it will also help build confidence.
“If you’re new to crafting, keep it simple,” she said. “Choose a craft that’s not too complicated and be patient with yourself. The more you practice, the better you’ll get.”
Before the crafting can begin, one needs a good crafting workspace. Brandl said she likes to have ample room to see everything she is working with.
“A good crafting workspace is well organized and has plenty of large tables where you can spread out the materials you’re working with,” she said.
A holiday decoration does not have to be complex or use expensive materials, Brandl said. A simple decoration, such as one of Brandl’s favorites of old-fashioned strings of popcorn or cranberries, can be made with materials already at home.
“A little colorful ribbon can go a long way if you make a lot of little bows,” she said.
Another approach is to try and “upcycle” materials, which is the art of taking old items and crafting them into a completely new product, Brandl said.
“A few years ago, I made ornaments out of pieces of my grandmother’s costume jewelry by simply adding hooks and making short strings of beads,” she said.
This love of crafting did not begin overnight. Brandl said she has been interested in crafting since she was eight years old from her grandmother who had a passion for quilting.
“I can still remember sitting under the quilt that my grandmother’s quilting bee was working on in the basement of her church,” she said. “I was fascinated by all of the ladies using their fingers to push the needle through the layers of batting and fabric.”
Ever since her childhood, she has been exploring different types of crafts and new styles. Nowadays, she enjoys being the president, teacher and a member of Fayerweather Craft Guild. She said she gets great joy from teaching others how to craft and seeing the delight on their faces as they learn and admire their finished piece.
Leading up to the holidays, Brandl teaches wreath making workshops at Fayerweather Craft Guild. She said custom-made wreaths are a lovely way to welcome friends and family into the home and are relatively easy to make.
During the workshops, she gives her crafters the chance to choose the shape they want and how to build the wireframe. Brandl said these workshops are a great place to build a crafting community to share ideas, give suggestions and support one another.
As part of the preparation for her wreath making workshops, Brandl said she forages the fresh evergreens from the farm she lives on. She likes to try and assemble five different varieties of evergreens to create a distinct look, ranging from pines, cedars, firs and holly.
“The juxtaposition of needle types and shades of green are what make the wreath unique and special,” Brandl.
For those who can’t forage on their own, she recommends asking family, friends and/or neighbors if they will allow a few “snippets” from their evergreens. If collecting personal evergreens is a no-go, Brandl added that garden centers and floral supply stores are an excellent place to buy evergreens and other supplies.
“Snipping bits and pieces and grouping them together to see how they will look together is exciting,” she said.
Once the wreath is completed, it can last for about eight weeks. Warm weather can shorten the life of the wreath, so one must keep an eye out for when it begins to look dry. Brandl said she sometimes removes any decorative items and soaks the evergreens in a tub of warm water to help bring it back to life. Although the evergreens wouldn’t last for the next year, the metal frame can be used again once the greens are removed.
Even if the homemade decor may not last longer than one holiday season, Brandl said she encourages anyone who wants to create their own holiday decorations to try their best and have fun along the way.
“Making your own decorations gives you a feeling of pride in what you’ve accomplished,” she said.
