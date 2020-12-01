Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for the art fan in your family? Got someone on your list that deserves something more unique than another gift card?
Once again, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly has you covered.
For the rest of November and throughout the holiday season, the Artists’ Cooperative will be aglow with lights and a stunning array of unique, affordable fine crafts and art designed for holiday gift-giving.
All are invited to stop by and browse the Gallery in search of the perfect hand-crafted gift as artist members fill the Gallery at 14 Railroad Avenue with treasures of all sizes. Whether the choice of a large painting, a small sketch, jewelry, pottery, fiber art, wood, or sculpture, art is the perfect gift for someone special.
The Gallery Gift Shop will also be open again and feature seasonal small, artist-made crafts to complete holiday gift lists.
This holiday season, ACGOW’s new hours of operation are: Thursday through Sunday, 1p.m.-5 p.m. The annual Holiday Gift Show will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23.
For those who prefer shopping from home, next to a cozy fire, ACGOW’s Online Gallery offers an additional way to purchase art and can be found on the website at www.westerlyarts.com.
The virtual show features new artwork every month and November’s show, “20/20 The Eye of the Beholder – Seeing Beauty in Little Things” features a wide range of unique, locally-made art perfect for gift-giving.
In addition, throughout the rest of 2020, ACGOW will be collecting donations of art supplies to be delivered to the Jonnycake Center in time for the holidays. All are encouraged to drop off donations at the Gallery to help give the gift of art and spread some holiday cheer. Suggested art supplies include any type of paint, markers, pastels, brushes, canvases, and textiles such as fabric, yarn, leather and paper. Give the gift of art to someone special, or a neighborhood child, and discover just how beautiful small can be. Please drop off donations during gallery hours.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and educational and financial assistance to those in need in the Westerly-Chariho area.
Their mission is to provide a continuum of services in cooperation with other agencies in the area to assist people through crisis situations and to work with each individual to find a path out of dependence toward self-sufficiency.
For more information, please visit www.jonnycake.org.
Like all small businesses in RI, ACGOW’s primary concern is the safety of its patrons and artists. The Gallery will continue to follow the RI COVID-19 Guidelines for cleaning, provision of hand sanitizer, mandatory use of masks, physical distancing between guests and overall capacity in the Gallery. There will be no opening reception because of safety precautions. For more of COVID-19 Policies/Procedures, please go the Gallery’s website at www.westerlyarts.com.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is a nonprofit organization located at 14 Railroad Avenue, Westerly. Please notice our hours have changed. The Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Please call 401-596-2221 with any questions, visit ACGOW on Facebook, or visit www.westerlyarts.com for information about shows and artists.
