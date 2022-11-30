It’s more than just fun for Jack Richards to dress up like Santa and ride a red decorated tricycle the nearly three-mile stretch of seawall in this town along the Atlantic Ocean.
He waves to people. They wave back. He stops to talk to many, regardless of the weather. He hands out different small tokens, such as last year when he passed out Oreo cookies with his image on them. This year, it will be decals with his likeness.
“Seawall Santa is the best,” said Stephanie Gentile Keenan of South Kingstown, who goes with her children to see him each year. “He’s always so pleasant and gives the kids treats. What a wonderful tradition he has started. My kids loved to go down and see him not only in person, but loved driving by the wall and see him with all the kiddos.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by others, including her sister, Lindsey Gentile Mullins of South Kingstown.
“During the month of December, my boys always ask us to drive around the seawall to find Santa,” she said. “Last year we stopped and saw him. And to our surprise, he gave the kids an ornament and Oreos. They were so excited and talk about this all the time. Such a great tradition.”
This Santa, 61-year-old Jack Richards of Charlestown, is a man of the people.
His passion is spreading joy during Christmas time for those who celebrate that holiday or even just for those who like the swirling sentiments around it. In his simple and understated way, he brings to life through his donated time and helps spread the message that the holiday is about giving.
Never Tired of Being Santa
“I enjoy the routine,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve never tired of it over the years. I’ve tried to keep it simple and fun. Based on the reactions, it seems that I am achieving it.”
Just hanging out with Richards as Santa, while he peddles along the sometimes-busy Ocean Road, is like being with a well-known television celebrity. He gets many stares, waves and hellos. Santa just smiles back.
Mounting his tricycle at the town beach, Richards travels a bit along Beach Street, before making a sharp left onto the curvy start of Ocean Road where the seawall starts. On the other side is the quaint New England town green with a gazebo and red brick U.S. Post Office.
There’s an air of confidence as he sits low to the road as seemingly giant cars go by. As Ocean Road continues under The Towers arch, strollers along the wall wave, yell and cheer at him.
He does the same as he begins the longest stretch. On sunny days, rays from the sky beam on this dressed-up mythical figure as he travels down the road during the day in real life rather than through the air in an imaginary sled and reindeer in twilight.
He follows nearly two miles of road sandwiched between the famed meandering concrete wall and restaurants, homes, condos, a hotel and an apartment building along the other side.
In the end, he reaches a clam shack before jettied pier area known as Monahan’s Dock.
It’s where Richards turns around his 12-year-old red Schwinn tricycle that has only one gear and once more starts his return trip during which he greets newcomers to the wall.
“Travel time of 15 minutes depends on traffic and stops and pictures,” he said. “There can be one-stop, or no stops. or five or more depending on the people out there.”
The connections made each year — fleeting as they are — hold as much importance to him as they do for the many bystanders who get some Christmas spirit when seeing him.
It’s healthy for both.
A Sense of Belonging
“Christmas can increase our sense of social belonging, which psychologists know to be so important to mental health,” says Kelly Allen Maps, an educational and developmental psychologist. “Not only does Christmas provide opportunities for shared social experiences, but there are also long-term benefits such as increased social contact and the formation and maintenance of social support networks.”
Visits with Santa — whether at a store, mall or even a seawall — do just that.
Richards said that was exactly his inspiration. This is his seventh consecutive year playing the role since deciding in 2016 — while getting a haircut — that he’d dress up as Santa and ride around by the seawall waving at people.
“It’s fun, especially in the beginning when no one knew who I was,” he said, pointing especially to seeing friends or others who he knew who didn’t recognize him. “It was a blast … I used to shout out their names, and they’d say, ‘What? Who are you? How do you know me?’, and then when I told them who I was, it got a big laugh.”
But after a year or two, Richards said, it became less about the fun for himself and the joy it brought to others as seen through their smiles.
“What was unforeseen by me is that people now make this their tradition to come down and see me,” he said, adding, “I see a lot of the same people every year. One guy has his dog, Cookie, whom I see every year.”
Then there are the triplets he met his first year when they were four years old who, now at the age of 11, still come to see him with their grandparents.
In reminisces of Seawall Santa on social media, Holly Marie Malenfant of Richmond, a native of Narragansett, offered “It’s amazing that he has been doing it this long!”
“I think people appreciate the simplicity of something like this during what can often be challenging and disheartening times,” she said. “The holidays aren’t always full of cheer for everyone. Who can’t feel happy watching a guy dressed as Santa riding a bike and spreading holiday cheer?”
Ann Marie Shortall Sokol of Narragansett echoed the sentinment.
“We found the Seawall Santa last December when my mom and sisters came to visit to celebrate her 83rd birthday,” she said. “My mom got such a kick out of seeing him riding his tricycle and he patiently waited for us to catch up to take the selfie here, of course, calling her ‘young lady.’ I hope we find him this year when they are back for her 84th birthday!”
Kerry Fitzgerald Gaudet of Narragansett said she’s looking forward to seeing what Richards has prepared for this holiday season.
“We love Seawall Santa,” she said. “Driving by the wall and seeing him on his trike makes us all so happy. We have stopped and gotten our picture taken with him a few times. We have gotten treats from him over the past couple of years. Last year, we got an ornament and it’s my son’s favorite one! Can’t wait to see what he has in store for this year! Keep up the good work Seawall Santa.”
Richards, though, is clear with everyone that he wants nothing in return for this holiday gesture.
“I want to keep it free and simple. I’ve had people try to give me a donation, and I just tell them to put it in the (Salvation Army’s) red kettle or somewhere else like a grocery store where they collect donations,” he said. “I am a charitable person by nature and I care about others by nature. I understand about raising money, but am I taking money from somewhere or a toy drive and taking something from going somewhere else?”
While he’s not interested in other people’s money, he has been considering an investment of his own. Even Santa gets old and needs to modernize a bit.
“I’ve been thinking about getting an electric trike, but they cost about $2,500 and I only use it a few weeks a year. I think I can peddle a little longer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.