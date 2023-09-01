Master Sand Sculptor Greg Grady got his start burying his siblings in the sand during his family’s annual trip to Cape Cod.
“Seeing the downside of that, they encouraged me to do other things,” Grady says.
He started building ramps and rolling balls into the ocean, and kept at it. By the time he had kids of his own, he was building complex sand sculptures.
“Thirty or so years ago, I actually Googled and drilled down on sand sculpture and found out there was a world of sand sculptors out there,” he says. “Once I went to my first competition, my first masters competition, I was hooked. I never looked back.”
Grady founded the Sand Sculpting Classic in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, now in its 24th year, and is the artistic force behind the South County Tourism Council’s big Columbus Day weekend event, Atlantis RIsing.
The South County Tourism Council was looking for a big, family-friendly event to attract people to South County during the fall shoulder season, says Louise Bishop, president and CEO of the tourism council.
They created Atlantis RIsing, a sand sculpture competition that invites 10 of the world’s most creative sand artists to Westerly to compete for a cash prize.
There’s more to the festival than sand sculptures, Bishop says. It also includes food trucks, vendors, a line-up of music that includes a Saturday night concert by country music star and Westerly native Billy Gilman, and a Saturday night laser drone show.
But the sculptures are the main draw. To build them, the competitors need (literally) tons of sand – and not just any sand, but a special formula that’s perfect for construction.
“I put 1,300 miles on my vehicle, finding the sand,” Grady says. “For a Rhode Island show, I wanted Rhode Island sand. And what I found was Rhode Island has some of the best sand in the country — I mean, to the point where now they’re shipping it into other events.”
The sand comes from a Rhode Island gravel yard, where sand is sifted and screened for different uses, Grady says. The best for building is the gradiation formula. Tons of it are trucked to the site, and the 10 competitors, who are coming from as far away as South Korea and the Netherlands, arrive a week ahead and begin their work. By the time the festival begins on Friday, they are putting the finishing touches on their entries.They choose their designs. The cash prize goes to the people’s choice — each attendee gets colored kidney beans to cast their vote.
The sponsors’ sculptures — a separate area from the competition — will feature sand creations built to the theme of pirates arriving in Rhode Island, with a sponsor’s name carved into each one. But Grady said he didn’t want to restrict the artists to a single theme — the sculptures might get too repetitive.
What if it rains? The festival goes on.
“We persevere,” Grady says. “That happened last year. We had torrential downpours throughout the whole thing. And as sculptors, we’re used to this. Everybody is in the same boat, so everybody has the same playing field.”
