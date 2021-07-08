There’s nothing quite like cracking open a can of cold beer on a hot day, especially when said beer is pleasantly fruity and refreshingly crisp, with flavors of passion fruit that taste like the best of summer.
This is the effect of Oslove, a passion fruit blonde ale and the flagship beer of ŌSLŌ Brewing Co., which recently started selling its beers in Rhode Island — its first location in the United States. Why the Ocean State of all places? Because Dimitri Yogaratnam, one of the company’s founders and current CEO, grew up in South Kingstown and lived here for a while before moving to Norway, and has long wanted to bring his brews to this area.
In 2015, Yogaratnam was one of nine individuals, many of them foreigners married to Norwegians, who joined forces to create ŌSLŌ Brewing, an “independent brewing company started by friends to celebrate the energy and evolution of Oslo.” The company’s biography continues: “Squeezed between the fjord and the forest, our city provides infinite possibilities for good living and feeling alive. This beer is our contribution to the city we’re so passionate about. Enjoy Oslo.”
“We all have this romantic view of Norway, and no one is really telling that story,” said Yogaratnam, a day after having flown from Norway to New England, where he is spending two months this summer, along with his four-year-old son.
Yogaratnam graduated from South Kingstown High School in 1998, and then attended the University of Rhode Island, graduating in 2003. His final semester was spent abroad in South Korea which is where he met Ingvild, a Norwegeian who later became his wife. Both attended graduate school at URI, with her earning an MBA and him pursuing a masters in political science — which he eventually abandoned to study the craft of pastry chefs at Johnson & Wales University in Providence.
Over the years, Yogaratnam has worked at several Rhode Island establishments, among them Celestial Cafe in Exeter, where he was employed for six years in a variety roles, including as manager of Equinox, Celestial’s former outpost in Mariner Square; and at Castle Hill in Newport, where he worked as pastry chef and also landed his first restaurant job in Norway.
In 2009, he and Ingvild moved to Oslo, which has been home ever since. Yogaratnam has long wanted to return to South County for summers, and since starting the brewing company has hoped to distribute beers here. This year, those two interests finally overlapped.
“We love summers here and are trying to have the best of both worlds,” Yogaratnam said, describing the reception to his return, along with the news of his beer company’s U.S. launch, as “really, really warm.”
Like in Norway, ŌSLŌ Brewing Co. is working here on a contract basis, which essentially means renting space at established breweries to use their equipment. As of June, they are working with Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore, N.Y., along with a brewery in Indiana, to produce their beers. Additionally, Beerternational has been hired to serve as representative, and all products are being distributed through Craft Collective.
Locally, these beers can be found at Sweeney’s Wine & Spirits and Matunuck Oyster Bar, although more vendors are expected to be offering them by the time this magazine hits newsstands. In addition to Oslove, which reflects a popular rallying hashtag (#OsLove) in Norway, are the brews Smooth Sailing, a mango peach and passion fruit sour; the Kveik IPA, made with farmhouse yeast from Norway; and the Nordic Pilsner, which is described as having a sweeter flavor profile than traditional pilsners.
Each can is adorned with the company’s “Ō” label, which was designed with Oslo’s coat of arms in mind, and with the Scandinavian mindset that simple sometimes stands out best. On the Oslove cans in particular, the “Ō” is rainbow colored to reflect pride festivities — year round and not just during pride month in June, Yogaratnam said. In Oslo, he explained, pride is “more like a family event,” one that reflects the character of the city, which he said is formed of tolerance and equality. In turn, these values are embraced by ŌSLŌ Brewing and very much part of the company’s values.
“Oslo feels like a very small town, and everyone is thought about,” Yogaratnam said, “it’s very warm and accepting.”
Now, with each sale on this side of the Atlantic, Yogaratnam and his brewing company are one step, or perhaps sip, closer to their mission of “putting Oslo on the map through beer.”
For more information about ŌSLŌ Brewing, visit oslobrewing.no or follow @oslobrewingcompany on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.