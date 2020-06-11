In March, art lovers and members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly came together and celebrated an exceptional show at their gallery in the Westerly Train Station. Then, in a matter of days, the world changed and at the direction of Gov. Gina Raimondo, the Gallery shut its doors as the state began its battle against the coronvirus pandemic.
Although the Gallery is still physically closed, the creativity of the individuals involved never slowed down and for many artists all over the world, the quiet and isolation of sheltering in place has provided more time for their creative process.
In media ranging from painting to metalwork to jewelry, the artists of ACGOW have been busy channeling their energy into producing new work and this month, many will show their first as part of the gallery’s first virtual show, “20/20 Perspective” Seeing This Through —Together.
The onling exhibit, which can be found on the gallery’s website (www.westerlyarts.com), features artist members Lois Lawrence and John McGuire and work by all Gallery juried members — which includes photographers, painters employing various media, sculptors, glass artists, woodworkers, weavers, fabric artists, jewelry makers and more.
Gallery officials encourage interested patrons to “sit back, relax, and see new work that has helped the artists get through this difficult time, and in turn be inspired and encouraged themselves, remembering that we are all in this together.” Contact information will be available on the website if viewers have questions or are interested in purchasing artwork.
The exhibit will be available online through June 28.
