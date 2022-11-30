Many people open their eyes and ears in the morning, and immediately get bombarded by bad news – here, there and everywhere, says Rabbi Ethan Adler.
“When we shut our eyes, and ears at night, we fall asleep with the echoes of bad news we’ve heard throughout the day,” the spiritual leader at Congregation Beth David in Narragansett said. “We can muffle the sound of ‘Breaking News’ by not allowing it to break us.”
In times as difficult as the world, country and households face today, people look to spiritual leaders. They want uplifting messages and support for discovering hope that can be elusive.
They want to know that a God or higher power is watching over them to prevent more devastation or continued hardship.
Some local clergy took a moment recently to share with South County Life magazine their thoughts on finding hope this holiday season in a world filled with political turmoil, economic difficulty and increased insecurity.
A Healthy Perspective
“We need a healthy perspective to give us permission to look away, but still keep an eye on what is going on; to turn down the decibels of clatter, without becoming tone-deaf to the ills that surround us,” said Rabbi Adler.
Agreeing with him, the Rev. Jan Gregory-Charpentier of Kingston Congregational Church, pointed to the vitriol today that is so much a part of the public conversation on many topics.
“Unlike the straw man lifted up only to trap an opponent, mock their opinion or strike down their argument, the cross of Christ is raised to draw all people to himself, to lay down his life and his privilege that others might know the true power and vulnerability of love,” she said. “But all the hate in the world isn’t going to fix what’s wrong with our country and our world. Only grace can do that. Only speaking the truth in love can do that.”
For Gregory-Charpentier, the holidays offer a time to look within.
“Only humble, hopeful seeking hearts, perched on the bright edge of wonder, can help us see a new way forward into the future where the God of the living brings even our dead ends back to life,” she said.
Rev. Mitchell Lindeman, pastor of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, said fear and anxiety are “at an all-time high” and that finding faith is one way to find counter those feelings.
“Ahopeful way forward? It cannot be the silo-energizing politically polarizing path of the present moment,” he said. “We follow a God who died a criminal’s death — who commanded that the sword be sheathed — even as he healed a victim of violence who received a blow from one of Jesus’ own followers.”
At Peace Dale Congregational Church, Pastor Fred Evenson plans to ask his church members to explore the task of working for peace amid other global threats to it this holiday season.
“We will hold a community-wide dialogue on the subject of peace and shalom, using (President John F.) Kennedy’s address to American University,” he said.
Kennedy used that 1963 speech to lay out a plan to curb the nuclear arms race.
“Genuine peace must be dynamic, not static,” Evenson said, noting it is about a personal philosophy of also finding it within yourself.. “Kennedy said peace is a process, a way of solving problems.”
Personal Peace
Rabbi Adler agreed with that point of personal peace.
”Jewish doctrine provides a critical lesson with its value of ‘Tikkun Olam’ – literally, ‘Fixing the World.’ The intent is not the greater world; rather, the smaller word – that portion of our life over which we can exercise at least some modicum of control,” Adler said. “A Jewish prayer proclaims that just as God creates peace in the heavens above, so we look for that peace to filter down to us. And we remind ourselves that the best way to make us happier, is to make someone else happier.”
In Narragansett, at a Catholic parish, Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More Church, said he saw prayer in these tumultuous times helping to filter down that sense of inner peace.
“I think a person of faith that keeps up their prayer life and keeps their mind on God can have peace in any circumstances,” he said. “We have seen great witnesses to this in the darkest periods of human history. My only advice would be when we pray, we begin with gratitude prayers and not petitions. Speak our gratitude then petitions. Christians believe Jesus is the light of the world. The darker the times the more the Light shines.”
