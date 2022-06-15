Warm weather and ice cold beer. What more could any adult in Southern Rhode Island ask for during the summer?
Well, if you said great music, Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island has you covered.
The Westerly drink makers recently jump-started their summer line-up of musical guests and, with a spacious beer garden and an indoor taproom, the company promises to keep the hits coming all season long.
In addition to serving their line up of beers, Grey Sail also offers cocktails from South County Distillers, their sister company, and wine.
After three shows to open the summer back on Memorial Day weekend featuring James Harris, Ben & Jeff and No Exit 4, Grey Sail’s concert series returns Saturday, June 11 with a set by Ain’t No Sim from 4-7 p.m.
Things heat up later this month when Grey Sail hosts a three-show weekend on June 24, 25 and 26 with shows from Harris, Cross Rhode Blues and The Italics.
From there, the company host concerts every Friday and Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and every Sunday from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Local music lovers can look forward to shows from artists including Pat Barone, Kenny Hopkins, Stefan Couture, the Ken Serio Trio, Chris Cofoni, Greg Hall, the Naticks and more.
One thing is for sure, it promises to be an eventful summer in South County.
“We are looking forward to a fun spring and summer season at the brewery and beer garden,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island. “We are very excited to welcome back local musicians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.