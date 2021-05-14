Old homes, especially around seacoasts, can take a beating from weather, decay and neglect. There are various steps homeowners can take to protect their investment and preserve the history in what stands on many country lanes, oceanfront roads, and village streets.
“All homeowners like these should keep a good Rolodex with the names and numbers at their fingertips of the various contractors they may need. It is invaluable, “ said Jeff Sweenor, owner of Sweenor Builders and Wakefield historic home renovation contractor frequently featured on the “This Old House” television series.
Many considerations go into maintaining these homes. The nationally-known Nantucket Preservation Society, along with Sweenor and Erica Luke, executive director of the South County History Center, offer the following suggestions.
These apply whether the house is on an historic register or simply a grand old structure that new or existing owners prize for its character. Anyone planning work in a local- and state-designated historic district should check on any additional requirements.
Luke advises that real estate professionals and others simply buying the house for quick clean-up and fix-up before re-selling pay attention to historic woodwork..
“It does not need to be painted white - or any color - to sell a home, and it is actually more difficult for owners to maintain than the natural wood finish. Once woodwork is painted, it will be difficult to reverse,” she said.
In addition, consider an experienced contractor skilled in repair and renovation of old homes. Consult local historic district officials for the names of reputable contractors. Ask for three references and call them before hiring someone to work on your property.
■ Create plan and schedule for work. Routine maintenance, such as cleaning and painting—especially on a building’s exterior—will help minimize rot and the need for costly repairs. Sea air and damp winters invite the invasion of moisture. Develop a maintenance schedule with priorities and dates.
■ Limit the scope of repairs and keep original or period details. Some of the historic trim, around windows and doors and along the cornice or roofline, may need to be replaced. Try to replace only the damaged wood. This preserves the remainder and saves money and keeps to the historic integrity. When replacing, take detailed photographs prior to removing and replace with new, if necessary, a duplicate that matches the original.
■ Maintain the historic windows. A related misconception is that new windows are better than historic wooden windows. New windows will need to be replaced every 20 to 30 years. Historic windows, if properly maintained, can last for centuries, and there are steps that a homeowner can take to improve energy efficiency that don’t result in perfectly good old windows ending up in a landfill. Research similar homes and how windows can be preserved and talk with preservation experts.
■ Key maintenance items. Look for water and moisture, especially roof and basement, and seal out dampness of any kind. Check plumbing, heating, insulation, unsafe electrical wiring from an earlier period or installed without proper permits or inspections and structural beam integrity in the basement and elsewhere throughout the house.
■ Take special care in repairing masonry. More and more old brick work is disappearing because of past mistakes. The main culprit is inappropriate use of Portland cement. Portland cement is usually not compatible with historic brick, and its use can lead to damage to the brick and structural issues. It is critical to hire a mason who understands the importance of matching the mortar to the brick.
■ Additions to the structure. Make any compatible with the old and avoid extending or enlarging so that it overshadows the main structure.
■ Maintain the quirks. Straighten that window? Not necessarily. Leave evidence behind showing the building’s changes and its age. It is possible to stabilize structural damage and still keep those elements that give the house its sense of place. Treasure the things that show how your house has aged over the generations.
■ Keep historic interior features. The interior of your house can reveal a wealth of information about its past owners. Defining elements of the interior can include transoms (that small band of windowpanes above doorways); paneled doors; door hardware; moldings around doorways and windows and imbedded in the plaster, such as chair-rail and picture moldings. Some unique features such as moldings or woodwork between windows also tend to remain in many old houses.
■ Keep your plaster walls. In recent years, most preservation contractors know the benefits of retaining plaster walls and repairing them, and if necessary replacing sections that are in poor condition. Architectural historians know that old plaster can reveal clues to the building’s evolution by showing the location of old walls and other elements. Plastering is definitely a craft, but look for a skilled contractor who can handle this traditional building technique.
■ Take special care with your historic wood floors. Fortunately, most people want to retain the old floors in a historic house, but there is a right way and wrong way to care for them. All too often old flooring is over-sanded, reducing its overall life span and at the same time destroying its antique character. Old floors were hand-planed. Hand-sanding, when possible, is one way to retain their character. Simple cleaning and waxing can also do wonders and will retain the old patina.
■ Do your homework and ask questions. Owning an old house can be challenging, because dozens of issues arise during your ownership. It is not always easy to find the correct material, method, or person to work on your home, and sometimes the answers are hard to find. Research online and ask questions. The South County History Center can help find photographs that will help with restoration project. Talk with multiple contractors and get estimates before agreeing to work.
■ The National Register of Historic Places. It recognizes historic buildings, sites, etc., that are historically significant and maintain their historic integrity. Generally, properties must be at least 50 years old to be considered. Today, properties built prior to 1971 may qualify for listing. Post-war homes and neighborhoods and mid-century modern buildings are being added regularly, and there are many properties in South County that might qualify for the National Register without their owners even realizing it.
■ Building Construction. It can be a challenge to maintain/repair homes over 60 years old. Older homes were built with more solid materials, but those materials are difficult to find today. Making a repair or finding a replacement piece for a newer historic home may be easier, but the homeowner may find themselves repeating the same repair over the years. Most buildings constructed after 1940 were designed to be built quickly and at a low cost. These buildings were typically constructed with more standardized prefabricated materials (i.e., mass-milled lumber) and newly-developed materials (plastics and other synthetics). These materials have a much shorter lifespan than the materials used in pre-war buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.