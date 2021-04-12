It’s spring and for the Wickford Art Association, that means it’s time to say goodbye to winter blues and take advantage of the warmer weather by flexing your creative muscles.
In the first exhibit of the new season, the organization is launching it’s ‘A is for…’ exhibit on Friday, April 9 at its North Kingstown beach-front gallery, just outside historic Wickford Village. An exhibit where ALL media is accepted with works representing styles/genres beginning with the letter “A”, organizers say local art fans can “expect works that are Abstract, Avant-Garde, Arabesque, Architectural, Art Deco, Art Nouveau and MORE!”
All submitted works have been reviewed and juried for entry by Lee Chabot of Chabot Gallery, an e-commerce art gallery that is promotes established and emerging artists in all genres. Formerly located in Providence RI on historic Federal Hill, Chabot Gallery has been recognized as one of the state’s Best Art Galleries in competition and currently features work by about 20 contemporary artists of varied mediums. Chabot Gallery also offers art classes and camps for kids (ages 5-13) throughout the school year and summertime.
‘A is for…’ will occur in-gallery and through an online virtual gallery from April 9-May 2. More information is available at https://wickfordart.org/exhibits-2021/a-is-for/.
