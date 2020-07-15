There’s nothing quite like fresh flowers and if you’re a fan of the smell of lavender, one local South County farm has got an event you can’t miss.
After quickly selling out its first-ever “Cut Your Own Lavender” event in June, Lavender Waves Farm, located at 3814 Commodore Perry Highway in South Kingstown, has added four more on July 11, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.
The farm, which is not open to the public, has been in operation since 2018 and has approximately 4,000 lavender plants from 10 varieties that have been planted in a circle around a custom-built gazebo.
There are also an array of animals including llama, alpaca, donkey, and sheep as well as 40 exotic poultry including a white peacock.
This is the first year the farm has decided to host events.
To align with the COVID-19 health standards from the CDC as well as the state of Rhode Island, the farm is only allowing 50 people to pick lavender at a time. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing standards. There will be four time slots on each event date and all attendees must register and have a ticket to enter. No walk-ins will be allowed. Tickets can be purchased at www.lavenderwavesfarm.com.
