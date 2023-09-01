For over 200 years, The Farm Stand at Tockwotton Farm has been a local family-run business that remains committed to providing the highest quality products to the greater North Kingstown community. Nowadays, owners and operators Bart Madison, Manton E. (Matt) Madison II, and Kyla Madison have made it their top priority to grow fresh produce without any chemicals or pesticides for their customers.
Matt and Kyla Madison use the slogan “real farming, real food” to describe their farm’s modern-day vision of naturally grown vegetables. To protect the vegetables, they follow organic guidelines using natural products, such as neem and thyme oil, to make sure everything is as safe as possible for consumption.
“We just feel like, for us, real farming is getting out there on the land, working as a family, getting our hands dirty every day, for real food that is not with chemicals or waxes,” Kyla Madison said.
Locally grown food has multiple benefits, including a fresher taste. Matt and Kyla Madison said fruits and vegetables start to lose their nutrients 24 hours after being harvested. Many vegetables in the supermarket have been picked days in advance and then shipped before being sold, in addition to potential chemicals and waxes commonly used to help protect food during long transports. At The Farm Stand at Tockwotton Farm, this is never the case.
“Our customers will come and taste the tomatoes we have versus store bought and they say they can’t get enough of our tomatoes during the summertime,” Matt Madison said. “The flavor difference is night and day.”
The property has been in the Madison family since the 1790s. In the late 1920s, it was incorporated as Tockwotton Jersey Farms, operating as one of the largest dairy farms in Rhode Island and was the first electric dairy farm in the state. It eventually evolved into fields and greenhouses that are currently in place today. The Farm Stand was initially by Bart Madison (one of the current owners of Tockwotton Farm) in the 1970s alongside his late wife Debbie Madison. After operating the roadside stand for many years, Bart and Debbie Madison paused the stand to focus on their family.
In 2015, Matt and Kyla Madison brought the property and wanted to bring The Farm Stand back to life. With the support of the Madison family, their dream became a reality.
“It means a lot,” Matt Madison said. “My grandfather [Manton E. Madison] was a big mentor for me, work-ethic wise, and working with the land, he truly loved it. To be able to carry on something that served so much joy in him, it means a lot to me too. It’s hard work but it’s rewarding at the end of the day.”
It turns out reopening The Farm Strand wasn’t just a dream come to true for the Madison family. Kyla Madison said customers often share childhood stories about buying fresh produce and how happy they are to do it once again. She added they try to acknowledge the farm’s history whenever they can.
“We try to tie in some of the history of the farm,” she said. “At some of our events, we use some of the old milk bottles as vases. We have one of the original signs of the farms hanging in our area where we prep our CSAs… We have some of the old ads that were taken here on the farm when it was a dairy farm displayed. We try to remember the roots and where we came from and use it in our day-to-day.”
When the Madison family calls The Farm Stand at Tockwotton Farm a family business, they mean it. The farm has no formal employees, only family members and close friends. Kyla and Matt Madison said Matt’s sister, Mary Macia, has been instrumental with assisting in the day-to-day operations. Kyla and Matt Madison noted it has been especially helpful to have dedicated family members helping on the farm this year, as Matt was injured this year and needed rotator cuff surgery.
“I feel so many of my husband’s friends and cousins and relatives feel like this is home,” Kyla Madison said. “They have all grown up here and spent a great deal of time here and because of that, lots of people are willing to pitch in and help.”
From their own children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, the Madison family has been teaching the next generation everything it takes to run a successful farm. Matt Madison said it will give them skills they use their entire life.
“One of the biggest things when we started this for him was it was important for him to carry on his family’s heritage/tradition and continue to use the land to its fullest,” Kyla Madison said. “We had this land at our fingertips, we felt that we owed it to our family and community to do something with it and it’s been a lot of work, but it’s been really rewarding. We love teaching our kids how to grow their own food, being self-sufficient, having a good work ethic and taking pride in your work. All of the kids here have learned so much from here.”
Since the reopening in 2015, the farm has been selling their products from their roadside stand, open five days a week. As of 2022, they expanded into a community supported agriculture membership (CSA) that runs from mid-June to mid-September. For those who pay the up-front cost into the program, they receive fresh vegetables weekly. During the 14-week program, members can expect to receive fun perks from the farm (such as farm fresh eggs, hand-crafted wood items, maple syrup or honey), participate in optional member challenges (including this year’s salsa contest, and attend CSA member-only nights.
“You get to know them,” Kyla Madison said. “You get to know the things they enjoy. It’s nice knowing that you are making them happy, doing the extras. We are investing in them just as much as they are investing in us.”
The Madisons hope to continue to grow the CSA program, adding more greenhouses to the farm that will aid in growing more fresh and chemical free vegetables.
“If it keeps up at this pace, I believe the CSA membership is going to be growing and will be the backbone of the farm,” he said. “It really helps support us as a farm. It’s early start-up money and it really pushes us to our best.”
At the end of the day, Matt and Kyla Madison are incredibly thankful for the support they get from the community. They often try to give back and pay it forward — including a yearly fundraising project inspired by their daughter called Bouquets By Ryleigh that sells fresh flower bouquets and donates the proceeds to the Tomorrow Fund.
Simply put, the Madison family strives to bring the best to families around them from the love and support of their family.
“One thing we would tell people about Tockwotton Farm is that we thrive to bring people together (family, friends and community members) whether it’s buying vegetables, a community event at the farm or working together to fundraise and give back we believe in bringing people together for the greater good,” Matt and Kyla Madison said.
