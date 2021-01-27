Do you love South County?
We want to see how you live your South County life―whether it’s a festive event, seasonal shot, landscape or anything else in South County that inspires you, show us your life through your lens. Winning photos will be announced and published in our Spring 2021 issue.
RULES: 1. Photos must have been taken in South County; 2. Image must be original to you and not previously published; 3. No more than three submissions per person; 4. Submission must include all entry form information; 5. Photos must be high resolution: 300dpi, minimum 5x7 inches. (Note: To be considered for a full page or cover, image must be vertical orientation and
2400W x 3400H pixels, 300dpi.)
Submissions are currently being through Feb. 18, 2021.
For official entry form, click here.
