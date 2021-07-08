At the convergence of luxury and celebration is the time-honored tradition of savoring a cigar. An indulgence completely different than cigarette smoking, pipe tobacco or vaping, cigars bridge every socioeconomic gap between partakers. At Regency Cigar Emporium in East Greenwhich, appreciators of fine cigars from all walks of life can come and celebrate life together.
Michael Correia has been the sole proprietor of Regency Cigar Emporium since 2002, but his passion for fine cigars began 25 years ago. What started as a young man’s hobby quickly grew into a man’s passion, lifestyle and career. And because of this, Correia boasts that he never works a day, he simply does what he loves.
When you walk into the lounge and bar area at Regency the earthy, sweet aroma of a thousand smoked cigars echoes the stories told by both customer and cigar. The leather chairs, soft lighting and bourbon that beckons from behind the bar set the stage for a truly luxurious experience that is daily is shared by billionaires and blue collars alike.
One of the most intriguing things about this place is the relationships formed over the commonality of cigars. The people who come to Regency are not looking for any sort of quick fix, people go there to experience and celebrate. “Because they have cigars in common, nothing else matters,” said Correia.
Regency always finds a way to celebrate with their customers. Correia said, “we can take a bad day and turn it into a good day with a good cigar. At the end of the day, I don’t care how bad the day was, if you light up one of your favorite cigars at least for that hour or two everything else just melts away. You really can save the day.”
He continued, saying, “you can take a celebration to the next level with that same experience. We always say, find a reason to celebrate. If it was a bad day, celebrate that the day is over. If it’s a great day, celebrate that you had a great day, because they don’t happen every day. Make a point of holding on to that. You can really salvage a day with a good cigar, a good drink and a good conversation. That’s what we do.”
For aficionados, fine cigars are an enjoyment like a fine wine or other delicacies. For the people at Regency, it is more about the passion, the enjoyment, the relaxation and decent conversation. Regency has been serving all of this to their customers for 25 years and will be celebrating that milestone with their customers in some special ways throughout the rest of 2021 — including having limited edition cigars created in their honor.
The fine experience of Regency is not limited to their physical location in East Greenwich, however. People from all over the country visit their online shop and while there they receive the same level of care and dedication they would get if they were standing in the Regency humidor room. Whether online or in-person the customer is asked a series of questions to guide them in the selecting of a perfect-for-them cigar experience.
Regency also began offering their customers a unique way to pay for their purchases — cryptocurrency. As other luxury brands began to venture into this method of payment Correia worked to make Regency the first cigar store in the country to offer it to their customers. And he did it with resounding success. The goal was not only to be the first, but to ensure that their customers had a seamless, hassle-free transaction however they wanted to pay.
Since Regency is in the business of celebrating all that life has to offer, summer is their prime selling time as customers commemorate graduations, marriages, vacations and sporting events. The cigars sold truly become an aspect of these important events as customers will often share the story of that special cigar they had years ago to mark an important life event.
These stories further serve to unite customers who share them in friendships that blossom and grows regularly over a fresh cigar and drink at the Regency Lounge.
Not only is Regency celebration oriented, but they are extremely charity oriented as well.
Until their efforts outgrew their square footage, Regency ran the largest food drive in the state for the Rhode Island Food Bank. In one week, a couple of years ago, they collected over 40,000 pounds of food. Last year, even during the pandemic, they went digital with their donations and raised over $104,000 for the food bank — each dollar raised provides three pounds of food for a family in need.
In addition to these efforts, they also donate monthly to charities close to the hearts of their customers and employees. The people at Regency Cigar Emporium truly strive to serve their community.
Of their efforts, Correia said, “it’s not just smoke and mirrors here. There’s a lot of happiness and celebration and a lot of reasons our customers stay loyal to us, not just locally but across the country. It’s not about just selling our customers cigars for their celebrations; we want to hear their stories and partake in their celebrations.”
