After being canceled for the first time in 57 years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wickford Art Association recently announced that its annual Wickford Art Festival will be back this July with a new location and 180 artists.
The annual summer event will take place Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 at Wilson Park. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The Wickford Art Festival is a juried fine art show. Work by new and returning artists every three years are juried on originality, workmanship and professional presentation. This year’s Jury Committee was composed of Wickford Art Association juried artist members with backgrounds in oil, photography, woodworking, medal, fine jewelry and a variety of other mediums plus impressive educational backgrounds and studies. Jurors look for high level fine art (non-functional or functional) that is unique, excels in design and shows an interesting and commanding use of material.
Artists slated to exhibit at this year’s festival will showcase fine art in a variety of mediums including: ceramics, wood, wearable and decorative fiber, furniture, fine jewelry, drawing, etching, glass, mixed media, painting (watercolors, oil, gouache, acrylic), photography, printmaking, pyrography, and sculptures. Of the 180 artists, 63 are local Rhode Islander’s, with the rest joining from across New England, plus New York, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The festival will also host two Wickford Art Association Scholarship recipients: Page Sullivan of Portsmouth High School and Ella Rose of Cranston West High School.
For a complete list of this year’s exhibiting artists and more details on the festival, visit wickfordart.org.
