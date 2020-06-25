With Rhode Island entering Phase 2 of reopening the state, coffee shops across South County prepare to reopen for a summer they will never forget.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, food service businesses were allowed to reopen indoor dining rooms after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, certain restrictions remain in place, including limited seating capacity and employees wearing masks.
Java Madness in Wakefield reopened outdoor seating as soon as the state allowed it, but they also served takeout and on-the-go orders during the height of the pandemic. Throughout the majority of the shutdown, the shop only served drinks this way, but according to owner Mark LaHoud, Java Madness plans to gradually bring back sandwiches, pastries and salads over the course of the next two weeks.
Although LaHoud hopes to introduce new food and drink options over the summer, Java Madness’s main priority is getting normal business running full speed.
“We want to expand some of our tea and iced tea offerings,” LaHoud said. “We’re going to have a few new sandwiches, and we’re finally going to bring avocados in. But at this point, the most important thing for us is to get back to where people expect us to be and get on in.”
Under Phase Two reopening guidelines, Java Madness will request that guests make reservations if they wish to dine inside the building. Additionally, staff and customers who are not eating will be required to wear masks, and self-serve options will be unavailable.
“I have gotten zero resistance or pushback from anyone” LaHoud said regarding these changes. “Honestly, I think people start to relax a little bit, they kinda forget, I do, once they order. If we educate and reinforce the positive [social distancing] behavior, I think it puts a better message out, it doesn’t shame people and they tend to follow the guidelines.”
TLC Coffee Roasters in West Kingston has also adjusted to social distancing standards. Ten tables that can fit about four people outside have been spaced six feet apart to meet social distancing requirements, and like Java Madness, self-serve will not be offered. About 20 will be allowed indoors.
“We’re sort of having everything we initially had at this point,” Turchetta said. “We’re back to having a full offering of our menu”
In addition to these returning items, TLC plans to introduce new sandwiches to the menu.
“We have a steak and cheese sandwich on the grill that you’d sort of get at D’Angelo’s, we added that to our menu,” Turchetta said. “For the most part, we sell a ton of egg sandwiches on a bagel.”
Both LaHoud and Turchetta admitted that business has suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions. Initial closings not only created a loss, but with Rhode Island’s unemployment rate currently at 17 percent, many sectors of the economy declined, especially food service.
“The reality of it is that people have lost a lot of their income, and people have had to go onto unemployment and may not be able to have that expendable income,” Turchetta said.
Tourism is also expected to decline, although travel restrictions remain in place in some parts of the country. This could also harm small businesses.
However, LaHoud has tried to find a silver lining amid the chaos.
“The opportunity we see is that two months of lockdown gave us a clean slate,” LaHoud said. “We are reviewing our menu board, we are working a lot harder on our social media, and adjusting our pricing, which is normally such a pain.”
Perhaps the most important part of reopening coffee shops, according to LaHoud, is how they create a sense of community and conversation.
“I believe that restaurants and coffee shops are essential businesses,” LaHoud said.” It gives people a chance to socialize and a sense of normalcy.”
