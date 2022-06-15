Bill “Timeless” Hanney, as he calls himself, sat in a rehearsal studio on Woodruff Avenue in Wakefield on a recent afternoon. It is close to a theater he owns in Matunuck.
Hanney listened to his hired performers belt out some songs for Theatre By the Sea’s summer season’s opening production of “Million Dollar Quartet.”
It’s about an extraordinary get together of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in where they jammed together in one of the most well-known sessions ever.
At this particular rehearsal, the ever-scrutinizing Hanney — who hides that sharp trait behind a funny and gregarious personality — sat with his legs crossed and studied the performers. He calls himself “timeless” because he takes pride in being contemporary at all times and never sees himself aging, to the point where he refused to even reveal his actual age.
There was no immediate facial expression given to the group meeting him for the first time.
With his royal blue sweater and black pants he wore a black mask having contrasts in bright pink, red, white and orange lettering that said, “Ain’t Too Proud” inscribed from the Broadway show of the same name.
It could also be Hanney’s self-description, too. He stood out among the performers dressed only in T-shirts and other very casual attire.
In a realistic soulful voice, Alessandro Viviano, playing Elvis Presley, sang “Blue Suede Shoes.” He even summoned the three-octave vocal range in which Presley narrowly produced at once a tenor, baritone, and bass sound.
Hanney just listened.
Next up came Sky Seals, in wailing lyrics to “Folsom Prison Blues,” channeling Johnny Cash and his powerful and gravelly baritone voice.
I hear the train a comin’, it’s rolling ‘round the bend
And I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when
I’m stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin’ on
But that train keeps a rollin’ on down to San Antone
Suddenly, Hanney started tapping his feet. He nodded his head, moving with the tempo and rhythm of the melody. A smile came to his face. He’s a man who knows what he wants.
“Thank you so much for coming,” said the owner when after a repertoire of songs ended, “You’re going to have some fun. Do a good job!”
That’s Hanney. At once complementary, but admonished his performers to let them know his eye is on them. He often visits rehearsals for the seasonal productions he alone selects.
This summer Hanney brings a return of the theater’s usual Broadway musical line up. These kinds of shows have lured often sold-out crowds to the 500-seat playhouse with a colorful 89-year history.
Mae West, Groucho Marx, Marlon Brando, Gina Lolobridgida and Jessica Tandy have performed on its stage. Hanney proudly repeats that pedigree often when reveling in the historical side of his enterprise.
The old theater has taken a hit in the last two years when the pandemic, social distancing and fears of catching Covid forced the postponement of Broadway shows.
Last year Hanney was determined to roll out one show. He brought in the ever-popular “Momma Mia,” which in other years has crushed box office sales at this wooden barn transformed into a rustic playhouse along a simple country road.
A visitor reaches the theater by first passing corn fields and then Matunuck Elementary School before turning on to Cards Pond Road by the small Seaview Marketplace. All are just a short distance from sandy shorefront beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.
A true love story
“I love show business,” he said. “I love creating and I love being able to do it. When people stand up, giving a standing ovation, you don’t get a better feeling,” said Hanney.
Had he lived in a different age and time, the name Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus might very well instead have been Barnum & Hanney Enterprises — circuses, movies and theaters. He also would have easily adopted the original’s tag line: “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
His love for entertaining has its roots in movies. He also owns movie theaters in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, including a recently branded “luxury” theater at South County Commons in South Kingstown.
He doesn’t talk much about his early life growing up in Dorchester, MA, or even his age — calling himself in the traditional carnival-barker style “timeless.” He does, though, admit to an obsession starting at 14 years old for collecting movie posters.
“I always liked going to the movies. I wanted to work in the theater, so I did for no pay, and cleaned up after matinees and night shows. In return, I got free movie posters and could see the movies,” he said.
“I have thousands, maybe 2,000 or more posters. I just roll them up and keep them until they get destroyed or moved,” he said.
And he also collects original movie props, numbering now over 100 and from many shows, including “Star Wars” and “Cleopatra.” He also has the original mosquito cane carried in the Dinosaur adventure flick “Jurassic Park.”
The cane was John Hammond’s and iconic because it displayed a prehistoric mosquito trapped in amber.
Hanney’s home office is filled with all the memorabilia and posters. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s all Hollywood,” he said with a laugh.
Live Theater
He owned movie theaters first to begin to take his childhood interest into an adult career and hold on to his never-tiring interest in entertainment.
It is personal beyond just passion for this man. He bought this old Matunuck barn theater in 2007 after it had been closed for four years, leaving season-ticket holders wondering if it would ever reopen.
The bean counter in him saw money to be made at sales of closed or nearly-closed live performance theaters.
Along with Theatre by the Sea, he purchased the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Mass., out of bankruptcy.
Betty Thayer Cotter, South County writer and journalist, has chronicled for a statewide newspaper this playhouse’s history and the Massachusetts businessman cementing himself as a South County player in developing cultural and tourist attractions.
He came into buying the theater at a bargain-basement price through friend and South County resident, the late Tommy Brent. He had operated Theatre By The Sea as one its many producers, but was ousted some 20 years earlier when FourQuest Entertainment bought the property.
By 2003 FourQuest put the theater on the market for $5.9 million, according to Cotter’s chronology. After the four shuttered years passed with no buyer, Hanney negotiated a $1.5 million deal and brought in some new producers.
However, it wasn’t a production made in heaven.
“This relationship just didn’t end up working out for a lot of different reasons,” Hanney told Cotter about the producers he hired. By 2012, Hanney had been operating the North Shore Music Theatre for a couple of years and felt more confident he could personally take over productions in Matunuck, she wrote.
“I said I want to do this because I didn’t like the way it was being done,” Hanney remarked in the chronology before revealing his sensitive side that makes him a good reader of audience tastes. He also added, “I didn’t like the way I was being treated.”
In 2013, his first season as a producer, audiences immediately noticed Hanney’s influence, Cotter noted.
Marcia Zammarelli, a costume designer who had been at the theater on and off since 1999, worked on all the shows that season and was the lead designer of “La Cage aux Folles.”
Budgets were much bigger and “Bill really wanted to make a splash. He wanted to up everything a notch,” she told Cotter.
In a recent interview, Hanney still agreed with that assessment.
“I’ll put in the money and if this theater can’t do it and be successful, then I don’t want to do it. I’ll do it as long as the audience does its part — buys the tickets,” he told South County Life magazine.
He said that the audience connection is his main focus, right down to the show title he selects to produce.
“If I have to do anything, it is figuring out a title that appeals to the audience when they hear the name,” he said, recalling later a few, such as “Love and Other Fables” in 2019 that was lackluster because the audience was unfamiliar with the title.
There’s more to him that just being showman, entrepreneur and bean counter. He said he sees himself as a preservationist, too.
Reviving the old barn theater would preserve an icon for the state and local area, he said. Hanney inherited the innovation of Alice Jaynes Tyler who created the original 300-seat theater in 1933 from an old shingled barn.
It is now on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the only theater of its kind in Rhode Island and one of only a handful of working barn theaters in the county, according to Hanney.
“There is one thing I can promise. This theater will re-open again,” he said in 2020 when the pandemic stopped an entire season. “I have a commitment to this theater, I adore this theater,” he added.
“My name is on the theater, it’s my theater and it’s my reputation to lose,” he said, adding in a moment of candor, “My life is this business.”
He even received calls from people wanting to buy the theater and its land. Of course, they were more interested in the valuable property for development than concern for the performing arts or the old building, he said.
He said he replied “no.” Instead, he said, he is considering ways for theater to remain intact should he ever relinquish control or ownership.
“We are as off the beaten path as a theater can get,” he said about the back-road theater at 364 Cards Pond Road in South Kingstown’s tiny Village of Matunuck.
“This theater has made its mark in the past 89 years,” Hanney said. “All these people in the past have put this theater on the map and my obligation is to keep it on the map.”
His pride spills when he gives tours of the theater grounds to visitors. Like a docent in a museum, he names and recites the history for the various displays such as the still-standing old living quarters for actors, work-worn shops for painting and repairing sets — and in an earlier time building them — and shambly dressing rooms whose better days were decades ago.
The wood stage, with its large hanging curtain called “the rag,” had a mess of inter-tangling wires just last month from installation of lighting and sound systems for the upcoming season. Planks, ladders, and other debris from construction cluttered the stage with workers hauling and hanging these important parts of any production.
“I will go there during rehearsals and listen from various seats to hear how things sound. The sound makes it or breaks it for an audience,” he said.
This bean-counter also knows that investment means continued audience draw.
So a couple of years ago he broke with long-standing atmosphere and put in air conditioning to limit the stifling heat some times found during high dew-point days in this old barn. He also has renovated the bistro and cabaret and an outside bar area while putting spit and polish on some dull areas to make the place shine.
Nonetheless, it’s still very old and a fire hazard is never far from his mind, he said.
“The audience is fully protected by sprinklers and fire curtains and exits. I worry most for this reason — it could burn to the ground, but I can never replace history,” he said, his preservation side eeking out.
While the theater could be replaced with something far more modern, it’s not something he wants. He prefers rustic over sleek.
Some Critics Lurk in Shadows
The shape and attractions of the grounds as well as hand-picking performances are no guarantees that every show will be well-liked, he admitted.
Four years ago, while putting non-Latino performers at North Shore’s production of “Evita,” Hanney found himself in a debate about diversity and keeping to cultural realism in his productions. He had no Argentinian performers in the play.
Opponents went as far as to protest on the theater’s Facebook page and start an online petition about “whitewashing and ignoring Latinx talent.”
At the time, Hanney told The Boston Globe, “I do colorblind casting.’’ He added, “You have to be able to sing, dance, and act. That’s the criteria” for getting hired to perform on his stage.
“If a Latino person came in and they were the best, they’d be in my show,’’ he asserted in The Globe interview. “We found the right people. Our focus was not to find a Latino. It was to find the right Eva, Che, Peron, etc.,’’ he said, referring to the lead characters.
Asked during his interview with South County Life about that controversy nearly five years ago, he said that his views remain the same.
“Obviously the world pays a lot of attention to that now. We hire the right people for the job,” he said, noting he’d make the same decisions again.
In addition, he’s also encountered some not-so-kind theater reviewers from time to time, such as Channing Gray from The Providence Journal.
In 2019 Gray wrote, “After a couple of solid shows, including a charming ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ the Theatre By The Sea season has crashed and burned with a frightful “Saturday Night Fever” that isn’t much better than a high school effort.”
“Save for the final disco contest some of us thought might never arrive, this production, directed by Theatre By The Sea veteran Richard Sabellico, is littered with mangled Bee Gees hits, leaden acting and sloppy choreography. And this is a dance show.”
Hanney countered, “It’s one person’s opinion. The good and the bad come with the territory as a producer.”
Season ticket sales, which remain high, are the bellweather of success and “people walking away saying “Now, that was a show!”” said the ever-present promoter.
Hanney also said he’s ready to continue inventing and re-inventing theater.
On the drawing boards is a large marketing and design proposal for a new concept in entertaining. It’s called “Bill Hanney’s That’s Entertainment” under one roof. He opened the oversized book-like plan. It showed separate rooms for live theater, cabaret performances, show clubs, movies and a food court rivaling those at nearby casinos and malls.
“This is the next evolution of theater and entertainment. It will all be together and under one roof so you capture the audience,” he said, noting he wants to open the first on Cape Cod and then possibly build one in Rhode Island.
An obsession for entertainment and innovation drives him, he said.
He doesn’t deny a comparison to the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.” The character had an obsession to reunite with a former lover and Hanney agreed that he has an obsession — in the changing times for theaters and movie houses — to maintain his love for retaining their traditions.
Online availability and personal choice, however, challenge the tradition and have given home entertainment the feel of private theaters and show clubs, but with none of the travel and less expense. This evolving model competes for the profits and audience Hanney wants for his venues.
Drawings of the layout for his new venue rustled in the wind as he turned the pages of the plan he is betting can continue a career he loves. Crashing waves against the nearby coast line echoed around his little barn theater as he turned the pages.
Showman, entrepreneur and bean-counter Hanney admitted he is caught in the waves of change.
Fitzgerald’s last line at the end of “The Great Gatsby” highlights the vortex where many people, including Hanney, are obsessed by inner need to retain life-long love and passion even as life changes around them.
“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past,” Fitzgerald wrote.
It’s something Hanney said he, too, feels and perhaps he may not be so “timeless” after all.
“Time will tell,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.