Cheryl Foster became a philosophy, political science, and ethics professor by accident. She majored in philosophy as an undergrad, earned a master’s in the humanities, and was entertaining job offers in journalism and theater.
A fellowship opportunity lured her to Edinburgh, Scotland, where she earned a doctorate in philosophy, volunteered at a theater and wrote reviews for an art magazine. During that fellowship, an advisor encouraged her to teach and as encouragement, gave her a job teaching ethics and moral philosophy.
“I loved it. Philosophy has some of the public inquiry aspects of journalism — looking for the truth, looking for facts,” Cheryl says. “The teaching piece has a bit of the performative theater.”
She joined the faculty of University of Rhode Island in 1992 — and has been there ever since. Now in the Political Science Department, she researches and teaches an interdisciplinary mix of political theory, ethics, and theories of knowledge, among others.
South County Life sat down with Cheryl recently to talk about ethics, if the humanities are “useless,” and if college students have really changed over the years.
Rhode Island has long had a reputation for being ethically challenged. But it seems like a good moment in history to think about what’s right, and deal with issues as they come up, doesn’t it?
Oh, absolutely. But here’s the thing about ethics — it’s not a set of rules for right and wrong. Theoretically, there are different models for defining what we think of as right and wrong action, good and bad outcomes.
The first ethicist would say the right thing to do in any given situation is to maximize the greatest good for the greatest number. They put the emphasis on the outcome — no one action is right or wrong in itself.
The second would focus on the action, they don’t care about the outcome. They don’t care about what you intend. They only care if anybody in this situation could do what you’re about to do. They universalize it as a rule for everybody’s behavior.
The third doesn’t emphasize the action or the outcome. They emphasize the individual making the decision. What would a good person do in this situation? They ask “What are my intentions? Am I doing the right thing in the right way, for this situation?” That’s a tricky one, because that takes more time.
Teaching ethics, we invite people to reflect on the ordinary experiences they encounter in their own workplace or their own lives, and show them why they constitute ethical dilemmas. We start with a generic case anyone can relate to, then we work into how do you recognize an ethical dilemma? The second step is giving folks frameworks — what are the norms? What are the ways I could approach this? The third step is giving them new cases, and have them talk to someone in their same sector or area, and work it out together. Ethics is best done in dialogue with others.
Have college students changed over the years?
URI increasingly reflects the face of America along all kinds of demographic indicators, and we have a lot more older students, more adult students, including veterans, stepping onto conventional college campuses, along with the conventionally college-aged students.
But yes, of course, the young, conventionally college-aged students have changed. Young people today, the digital natives, don’t know a world without things like heightened national security, and the instant capacity to ask questions and get what you want to know. The way they connect with each other is mediated much more than in the past. That has implications for how they function in the world. They have a heightened aesthetic sense, just from having been in that digital world. They are also living in a moment where they’re going to inherit some big social issues and environmental issues from us.
The way those students have not changed is that it’s an important moment developmentally. There’s an openness to exploration intellectually, socially, politically, and in terms of community. I think that piece of it has never changed. There’s always been a sort of goodwill and a fellow traveler sensibility among the young — a sense of let’s get into this together.
Are the humanities a ‘useless degree’ as some say?
The humanities reckon with ideas that have persisted through time. That’s exciting to people because everybody eventually has someone die, people get sick, we have our hearts broken, we face ethical dilemmas.These things don’t go away. They are universal. The great power of the humanities is to allow us to reckon with and process them in community.
I think the humanities and the arts are under threat and have been for quite a while. But this happens every so often. What doesn’t work is to stamp our feet and say, “but these things matter.” We are challenged to do a better job of bringing folks into the circle of recognition that these things have value. There’s value in some things being useless — that’s why we like movies, it’s why we space out on the beach. But at the same time access to the great legacy of the humanities in the arts, like Democracy, is hard won and easily lost.
I have never seen such low enrollment numbers in these majors. At the same time. I also have never seen more hunger for the kinds of questions and community that we offer.
